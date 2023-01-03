The Ultimate Skoda Kodiaq Review

The Skoda Kodiaq SUV has recently received a mid-life refresh, highlighted by the addition of a new petrol-powered range-topper. While not revolutionary, the MY22 upgrades modernise the Czech brand’s rivalry with the Kia Sorento, Toyota Kluger, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-9 and CX-8, and recently facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, among many other family-friendly options. Its one of the largest Skoda SUV range.

The front-end design changes include a bonnet, new grille, and bumper design, as well as new LED headlights as an option. Different designs are also available (on some types), and a new rear bumper and a combination of LED tail lights with scrolling metrics.

Inside, there are many new seats, an innovative steering wheel design, digital instruments with improved graphics, ambient cabin lighting that extends into the footwells, new trim alternatives, dashtop stitching, and wireless phone charging and mirroring.

Skoda Kodiaq has sold approximately 7500 Kodiaqs in Australia since 2017, and it has been the brand’s top-selling model at times. Do these running modifications make a good vehicle better?

What Is the Price of the Skoda Kodiaq?

Skoda provides national drive-away pricing, which we wish all manufacturers did. Skoda works around the fact that each state and territory has its tax structure.

There are three specification grades available with various extra-cost options, which reduce the line’s simplicity while also keeping costs low.

Skoda Kodiaq pricing:

$52,990 for the Kodiaq 132TSI Style

$57,990 for the Kodiaq 132TSI Sportline

$74,990 for the Kodiaq 180TSI RS

To put this in context, the Hyundai Santa Fe range drive-away price in Victoria ranges from around $5,000 to $75,500, the Kia Sorento drive-away price ranges from $52,790 to $69,999, and the Mazda CX-8 line-up is the cost on the road between $45,500 and $77,400.

Unlike the other two models, the Skoda Kodiaq is only available in petrol and all-wheel drive.

What Results Do You Get?

Due to semiconductor shortages, certain Kodiaq shipments will have minor specification variations with compensation, as detailed here. Because the situation is constantly changing, double-check everything with the dealer.

Highlights of Kodiaq Style:

Powered tailgate

19-inch alloy wheels

Power-folding, heated mirrors

Automatic headlights and wipers

Space-saver spare

Rear window sun blinds and privacy glass,

Chrome front grille, silver roof rails,

LED headlights

9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment

Roof rails

Door edge protectors

Virtual Cockpit digital instruments

Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Leather and leatherette upholstery

USB-C points x 2

Tablet holders on front seat backs

Dual-zone climate control

Ambient interior and footwell lighting

Wireless smartphone charging

Extras for the Kodiaq Sportline:

Fog lights

20-inch alloy wheels

Auto-dimming exterior mirrors

Designs package

Drive mode selection

Performance monitor in a cluster

Progressive steering tune

Leather or Alcantara sports seats

Steering wheel paddles

Power-adjustable driver’s seat

Powered, memory seat

There are also a plethora of optional extras available, some of which are stand-alone and others that come in packages. According to the fleet we sampled at the national launch, we expect the majority of vehicles imported here to come with one or more packages.

Is the Skoda Kodiaq a Safe Vehicle?

The Kodiaq has a five-star ANCAP rating and was manufactured in 2017.

Among the standard safety features are:

Front side airbags

Dual front airbags

Full-length side airbags

Rear side airbags

Reversing camera

Adaptive cruise control

Front and rear parking sensors

Driver attention monitoring

2 x ISOFIX and 3 x top-tether points

As previously stated, the Style and Sportline receive additional features, including blind-spot monitoring, both travel and rear cross-traffic alert, and emergency assistance only as part of option packages. This is a disadvantage because we expect these features to be standard on all vehicles at this price point.

What’s the Interior of the Skoda Kodiaq Like?

While the colours, trim patterns, seats, and stitching vary by grade, the interiors of all Kodiaqs are fundamentally the same. The 2022 update has simply modernised what remains a clever and user-friendly space.

It was also well-made, with tough materials and touchpoints and what felt like a rock-solid build quality free of squeaks and rattles. The dreaded glossy piano black trim is overused, but it’s not the worst offender here.

The digitised cluster has innovative graphics and smooth processing, as well as a variety of colours and display modes to choose from. The 9.2-inch centre display is smaller than the latest Hyundai-Kia systems. Still, it has dead simple menu icons, brilliant and brash graphics, and excellent processing power, which means it loads, repairs, and responds quickly.

A collection of ventilation dials and buttons, as well as controls for the camera display, door stop and start, and parking assist, are located beneath the screen.