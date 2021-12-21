Top 5 Frequently Asked Questions About CBD

There is a lot of understandable curiosity about CBD, with products infused with the cannabis compound showing up on plenty of holiday wish lists this year. Despite its growing visibility and popularity, many people still don’t know much about CBD, how it works, or what it does. Since it’s unlikely to disappear anytime soon, now is the perfect time to learn more if you’re at all interested in learning more about the hemp derivative that has the wellness industry buzzing. Keep reading for answers to five of the most frequently asked questions about CBD.

1. Which CBD products should you try?

A lot of people have questions about finding the right CBD products. With so many brands available, it can be tough to know which one to make a purchase from. NuLeaf Naturals remains one of the best options on the market, particularly for beginners and first-time users. Though their product line is small, all of their products are extremely high quality. Their cannabis oils are known for their consistency and purity. You can even use this NuLeaf Naturals coupon to save money on your next order. There are a lot of CBD brands out there, so it’s important to do your research before you decide what to buy.

2. What is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, which is one of the cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. It’s the second most prevalent active ingredient in cannabis and can even be manufactured in a laboratory. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), it doesn’t get you high, but users still enjoy its subtle and relaxing effects.

3. Is CBD legal in the United States?

The manufacture and sale of hemp and hemp plant byproducts were legalized in the United States through the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. That means hemp-derived CBD is federally legal in the U.S., though CBD that isn’t derived from hemp typically falls under a different legal category, especially if it contains THC. You should always double-check the local laws in your area before purchasing any cannabis products.

4. What are CBD’s uses?

Clinical research into potential medical applications is ongoing, though progress has been made. In 2018, the FDA approved its first prescription medication containing cannabidiol. The drug, Epidiolex, was designed to treat seizures caused by two rare forms of epilepsy. In 2020, Epidiolex was also approved for use in patients with tuberous sclerosis complex. Outside the United States, there is another drug, Sativex, that uses cannabidiol. It is currently used to treat muscle spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis, as well as pain associated with cancer. Advocates hope that this is just the beginning for this versatile cannabis compound.

5. How popular are CBD products?

The legal CBD market has grown exponentially since its inception, with experts projecting that it could be worth $20 billion by 2024. It’s hard to overstate how popular it has become in such a short period of time. Though it was initially perceived as a niche product, it has become a consumer favorite. For many people, CBD is the perfect addition to a holistic wellness regimen.

Though we still have a lot to learn about CBD, there’s no doubt that consumers have responded enthusiastically to the products on the market. As more research is completed, it’s likely we’ll see more innovations in the industry. If you’ve never used CBD products before and want to try them, it’s a good idea to check with your doctor before using them for the first time. Your doctor can tell you how they may impact any health conditions you have or interact with the medications you’re taking. As long as you’re using them responsibly, CBD products can make a great addition to your daily routine.