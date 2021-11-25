Top Defenses You Can Use To Fight for a DIU Charge Dismissal 

Quite often, the police pull over drivers and arrest them on a charge of DIU because of the way they were driving their cars, their appearance of being under the influence, and because they fail a field sobriety test. However, if you can prove you were not intoxicated, there was no impairment in your driving, or that the police did not follow proper procedure, you can persuade the court to dismiss the charge. Some of the most effective legal defense tactics for fighting a DUI charge are:

A Bad Driving Style Does Not Mean the Driver Was Intoxicated

When leveling a DUI charge, the prosecution routinely has the arresting officer testify that you were driving like someone under the influence of alcohol or drugs because you were weaving in your lane or speeding. You can rebut this by asking the office to testify that you appeared to be in control of your car and there was enough evidence of your safe driving. The officer will have no other option but to testify that sober people commit most of the traffic violations and that the driving pattern does not accurately reflect DUI.

Field Sobriety Tests Are Not Accurate

When defensing against DUI charges, your lawyer can challenge the prosecution’s evidence of the Field Sobriety Tests because these tests are unreliable due to many reasons. These include the impact on balance and coordination by your natural coordination, fatigue, nerves, clothing, flat feet, and other issues. It is also necessary for a properly trained office to administer the three standardized field sobriety tests and the test conditions are perfect for a DUI charge to be sustainable.

15-Minute Observation Period Not Properly Observed By the Police

Before the police can administer a breathalyzer test, the arresting officer has to observe you for 15 minutes to confirm that the BAC test results have not been affected by your burping, belching, hiccupping, or regurgitating. It is common for the officer not to maintain the observation for the required time but instead use the opportunity to complete their paperwork and set up the test machine. If your lawyer can establish that you were not under active observation, you might be able to get the DUI charge dismissed.

Noncompliance with Blood and Breath Testing Rules

The police have to follow several regulations applicable for testing breath and blood before they can arrest you on a DUI charge. In addition to the 15-minute observation period, the test must be administered properly. Also, the testing equipment must have been maintained and calibrated regularly, and the specified collection, handling, and storage procedures of blood and urine samples followed. Even noncompliance with one of the rules may cause the court to dismiss the DUI charge. A New York Times report says testing machines were often shoddily maintained and calibrated leading to improper results.

Conclusion

As is evident, the police can find proving a DUI charge difficult unless they have taken care to comply with all the rules and regulations. If your lawyer can mount a strong defense and prove any irregularity in the police procedure, the DUI charge can be dismissed.