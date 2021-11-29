Bail bond agents can offer flexible payment plans – Know how it works

To obtain a bail bond to release an arrested person, the bail bond agent makes all arrangements in exchange for some fees, usually 10% of the bail amount, but it can be more if they offer some additional services. The defendant or the accused or arrested person can purchase bail bonds from some licensed bail agents who work for companies like Castle Bail Bonds to get out of jail. Bail amounts are usually set high because judges use it as a tool for deterring the accused from committing new crimes while moving around freely when out on bail. Since arranging a large amount of cash in a short time is complex and requires proving the legality of the money to the court, an easier and faster alternative is to go for bail bonds. Although bail bonds cost less, still many people might have difficulty in arranging the finances.

Bail Bonds Payment – The Options Available

To make it convenient for the accused to pay for the bail bond, here are some payment options that the bail bond agents are ready to accept.

Full down payment

It is customary to make a full down payment of the bail bond amount, which is 10% of the bail amount set by the court. However, suppose the defendant is unable to arrange for the total amount. In that case, there is scope to negotiate with the bond agent and agree to accept part payment to start the process while paying the remaining amount later as per the approved payment plan.

Installment payment

The installment payment plan is usually applicable when the payment is for a larger sum of money that the defendant cannot afford to pay at a time. The arrangement of installment payments depends on the background of the defendant. The bail agent studies the defendant’s background carefully as a lender does by considering the credit score of the defendant, his social and family background, employment history, arrest history, and income. The arrangement depends on the creditworthiness of the defendant and his social reputation. Some bail agents might agree to accept the payment in installments for those who cannot afford to make the whole payment at once before starting the process. However, you must check with the bail bond agent if they agree to installment payments because it can vary from person to person.

Interest rate

When availing interest payment, the defendant must understand the interest charged by the agent whose company acts as a lender and follow the basic principles of lending. Since the bail agent works like a surety of the defendant and has to carry a lot of risks in case the defendant jumps bail, the agent would ask for some collateral to cover the risks. The collateral can be movable or immovable assets, including the house, other properties, jewelry, insurance policies, etc. Although installment payments might seem convenient in certain situations, the total payout is much more than 10% of the bail amount, including interest.

Sometimes, defendants choose a co-signer for the bail bond, in which case the bail bond company would consider the creditworthiness of the co-signor/s too before agreeing to the installment payment plan.