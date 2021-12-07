Industry Trends Booming in 2021

Industrial trends are an important concept for consumers and investors alike. Following the spices of life and finding great new products, services, and investment options that match up with your unique needs can help you make the most of a life well lived. Peace of mind, comfort, and value for money are all embedded components that come along with a savvy investor or consumer who follows the marketplace trends that are taking hold and reshaping the marketplace on a daily, monthly, and yearly basis.

With these trends in mind, you can make smart decisions for your future with confidence and a coherent strategy for continued comfort and wellness at the forefront of your approach.

Vegan food is a new favorite among consumers of all backgrounds.

Vegan food products are making enormous waves in the prepared food industry. Likewise, first-time vegan eaters are going wild for plant based mayo products, vegan potato salads, tofu options, and other flavors and options that include these health-forward mantras (like whole-grain, soy milk, and aquafaba products). Vegan mayo is perhaps at the top of the list of healthy foods that consumers are turning to—including coconut oil, tofu burger alternatives, avocado oil, and other neutral oil choices that help regulate cholesterol and provide transparent health information. The vegan diet is growing in popularity, and it’s not hard to see why.

With the continued pressure that consumers are placing on the food producers in the United States and all around the world, a turn toward sustainable farming and more accountable food crop production is a necessary change. Vegan recipes take this responsibility to heart, and as a result, many who are becoming vegans are doing so out of a nod to environmentalism and a desire to “do one’s part” for the greater good. It helps that vegan options are incredibly healthy and tasty, too! This choice is a great one for any consumer.

Cryptocurrency is transforming the way in which consumers think about personal finance.

Personal finance and products within the financial marketplace more broadly are becoming staples in the consumer space. Disenchanted with traditional models of financial wellness, cryptocurrency users are growing in number and stature in the U.S. and all across the world.

The current marketplace has made many consumers wary of expansive trust in traditional banks and other financial institutions. Cryptocurrency offers a decentralized alternative that many are buying into wholeheartedly, and they are seeing a wealth-generating opportunity as a result that simply isn’t available to those who are reliant solely on traditional forms of personal finance. With the best Ethereum wallet on your side, holding onto crypto assets is easier than ever before, and security of your financial products has become a simple process. Unlike traditional fiat currencies, cryptocurrency assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or Litecoin (LTC) can be leveraged directly from your crypto exchange wallet to be used as either purchasing commodities or as investment products. The overlap makes cryptocurrency a brave new leap forward in the concept of personal finance and financial independence.

Considering a shift into the digital asset realm is something that everyone should investigate for themselves. Of course, not everyone will decide that cryptocurrencies are for them, but for the average consumer, a new turn toward the inclusion of Ethereum or Bitcoin holdings can provide a massive hedge against continuous market volatility within the traditional stock market. Diversification is a must for any portfolio of assets, and crypto offers a unique opportunity to blend a novel element of the personal-finance picture into that list of holdings for maximum potency and mobility.

Focusing on these two industrial movers in 2021 can help you transform the way you think about the world around you.