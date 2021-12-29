Pro Secrets: Clancey Braxton Yohman Shares His Top-Tier Business Development Strategy Plans For 2022



2021 has come and gone and it is now time for businesses to start making strategy plans for 2022 ahead of the competition. But the pandemic and the new strain of Covid going around the country has made it difficult for companies to fully develop their marketing strategies since there’s no stability. Nevertheless, this uncertainty makes business plans necessary because they give less room for error.

Marketing and innovation are two similar concepts marketing managers must draw up distinctions for while innovation is the benchmark upon which business leaders build their companies.

We spoke to business developer and NFT pro Clancey Braxton Yohman and he shared with us some of the elements that a top-tier business development strategy plan for 2022 must contain.

Purpose

Your business should have a purpose especially when it’s in a growing stage. A purpose gives your employees something to work towards and prevents them from floundering around. When you have a purpose, productivity is increased because everyone works towards the same end.

A purpose can last as long as 10 to 20 years. Think of it as the foundation of the company and the light guiding it in the dark.

Furthermore, having a purpose has the benefit of motivating your employees and keeping them aligned since everyone knows which direction the company is heading and tries hard to help the company get to its desired destination.

Objectives

According to Clancey Braxton Yohman, objectives are as important as having a purpose. Besides, while a purpose is general and can last for a long period of time, an objective is more streamlined. Think of it as milestones on the way to achieving your main goal. It keeps everyone on track.

With objectives, you can keep your business on track and also have quantifiable results for your customers that will further boost your brand’s standing.

Set up indicators and measurement instruments

It’s difficult to improve what you’ve not measured because you can’t tell how well or badly you’re doing in relation to your competition and other businesses in the niche in the market. This, having correct metrics means you can make better decisions, predict, correct certain problems on the way to achieving your goals and objectives.

Global trends

Even though this includes global trends specific to your industry, you also have to pay attention to global trends in relation to technology and business in general. Political trends are also important. For example, the trade war between China and the US this year.

You don’t need to have a perfect plan before you implement it. Start with a good plan and improve it as much as you can to make it into a great plan for 2022.

Certain mistakes you can make when creating a business development strategy plan for the new year are:

Waiting for the beginning of the year



At this point, you’ve probably made that mistake already for 2022 but for 2023, you don’t have to wait for the beginning of the year before you start making your plans.

If you’ve waited till the beginning of the year, it’s still not too late to create a plan. What would be bad is not making any at all.

Designing complex and elaborate plans

A lot of business leaders think they need to make elaborate plans with cumbersome charts and drawings but that’s not true. Simplified business plans are more beneficial than complex ones.

When everyone can read the business plan you’ve come up with, it becomes easier to work towards.

Having different ideas about your goal

As bad as not having a goal is, having conflicting ideas about where you want to go is even worse. In this situation, both employees and managers are confused about what they’re supposed to do and where they should direct their efforts.

You Might Also Like: How To Start Collecting NFTs Like An Expert, With Clancey Braxton Yohman