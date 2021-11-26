Reasons Why Video Advertising is the Future of Digital Marketing

People who are active on the internet will definitely know that the video wave is high these days. Every individual likes to watch a video online, be it within the online community, Facebook posts, or regular conversations.

That’s the reason why it has become necessary for businesses to create an online presence with videos. It seems to be the agenda every business is following these days. The digital marketers of the present times are well aware of the power of video marketing.

Go by the statistics, and you will find that video marketing is probably the most popular medium of advertising used in the present times. At present, 87% of online marketers use visual content to lure target audiences.

51.9% of marketers worldwide claim videos as the content plan that brings in the best returns on investment. To be more specific, surveys have put forward that videos embedded in the landing page of a website can increase conversion rates by 80%.

Thus, it can be rightly said that video advertising is sure to be the future of digital marketing. The chances are that by 2024, expenditures on video advertisements will tentatively reach $9.26 billion.

1. Videos Are Dominating Online Content

It is being expected that videos will account for around 82% of the internet traffic in the world by the year 2022. This clearly puts forward that videos dominate online traffic. 85% of the online viewers watch at least one video, and 54% of the consumers want to see more videos from their favorite businesses and brands.

This is probably a significant market for customers looking for valuable content. Therefore, it does not come as a surprise that 87% of the marketing professionals use video advertising, and they will continue doing so in the near future as well.

2. Video Advertisements Call for Higher Engagement

Video advertisements are an amalgamation of a couple of things that go a long way in catching the users’ attention. These two things are audio and movement. These factors play a significant role in putting forward an efficient message, thus resulting in better engagement.

Where text and image-based advertisements depend on punctuation, copy, and different visual cues for conveying the desired message, video advertisements use sound and movement to capture visitors’ attention.

Therefore, video ads are more efficient in delivering a narrative to target audiences with a tailored message that is not just easy to take in but even stays in the viewers’ minds for a very long time.

Video advertisements with the potential of piquing the interest of the consumers while following through with highly persuasive CTAs are sure to keep the audience’s interest intact.

Studies prove that users remember 95% of the messages they watch compared to just 10% that they read. It means that prospects have higher chances of remembering a message delivered through video than a text or image ad.

3. Video Advertisements Have Higher Click-Through Rates

Videos can narrate better stories than the typical banner advertisements, which is why they are better at engaging the audiences and even in receiving more clicks.

As per reports, the average click-through rate of video advertisements in mobile applications is 7.5X higher than display ads. In this context, Facebook video advertisements deserve special mention because they have higher CTRs in comparison to image ads.

Video advertisements are indeed more expensive and time-consuming to create, but they genuinely have the potential of narrating a story most effectively. Thus, they help businesses in engaging more prospects and in getting more clicks as well.

So, what’s the harm in using an online video editor and editing the best of videos so your business scales to new heights of success in no time? Use video editing tools such as Invideo, Filmora, and others that are available online.

4. Videos Are Shareable Content

One of the major reasons videos, especially those on social media sites, are quite advantageous for businesses is that they are sharable. The videos on social media are shared 12x more than images and text combined.

Videos are shared by 92% of the mobile consumers as per Twitter, and visual content is 6x more likely to be retweeted in comparison to images. Thus, it can be concluded that creating sharable content is one of the most significant parts of the advertising efforts of businesses.

5. Videos Advertising Brings in Sales

Though marketing videos should not be solely for sales, and the majority of the businesses pay heed to this fact, despite that videos bring in a huge amount of sales for businesses. Experts believe that prioritizing video advertising now and even in the future will help increase brand awareness and pay off in the long run.

Go by the reports, and you will find that 73% of the customers say that brands’ social media presence influenced their purchasing decisions. 84% of consumers believe that they bought from a brand only after watching its video.

The statistics prove that video advertising is financially helpful. Not to mention, 88% of the video marketers are completely satisfied with the returns on investment from their video advertising campaigns.

6. Videos are Good at Humanizing Brands

Visual content goes a long way in creating a personal connection with the audiences than what is the case with written content. A more emotional and personal connection with the audiences can help businesses increase sales and create long-term consumers.

Additionally, 83% of the video customers like chatty, informal tones in different marketing videos. So, it’s a win-win situation for businesses.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a cheap and effective way of advertising your products and services online, video advertising will be the right bet for you. The impact that videos are creating among the audiences clearly states that this trend is here to stay, and it will surely make waves in the near future as well.