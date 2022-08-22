Success Financial Team Transformed Our Social Media Strategy Into One That Actually Converts

Social Media Marketing is a way to create vast brand awareness and increase sales. This is, however, not possible without an efficient social media marketing strategy. The Success Financial Team has helped many entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. In the interview below, one of these entrepreneurs shares their success story.

WHAT IS THE SUCCESS FINANCIAL TEAM?

The Success Financial Team is an online business coaching and development service provider. They help digital entrepreneurs grow their businesses, assist traditional business owners in transitioning their businesses online, and consistently set the standards for virtual business success.

HOW DID THE SUCCESS FINANCIAL TEAM TRANSFORM YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY?

Optimised Landing Pages

The Success Financial Team helped me to understand that my social media landing page is a crucial part of my marketing campaign. Having a user-friendly and optimised landing page can cause a tremendous increase in your conversion rate.

You must understand that not every website’s landing page can be the same. You must understand how landing pages work to implement the kind best for you.

Video Marketing

The human brain tends to be more receptive to aesthetic images and videos than anything else. You can create short, entertaining videos to appeal to your audience while promoting your brand or products.

Influencer Marketing

Social media platforms have people who are called influencers. They have large followership and can influence the decisions of their followers.

You can take advantage of this by employing these influencers to promote your brand or products. This will cause an impressive increase in your sales and conversion rate.

Conduct Contests And Giveaways

Your social media strategy aims to convert your leads to sales. Conducting giveaways or contests serve as lead magnets by giving leads the idea that there is a benefit for them.

Your contest could spark engagement on your page or posts or make customers buy your products. Either way, your conversion rate will skyrocket, and our brand awareness will hit the roof.

User-Generated Content

User-generated content includes testimonials, reviews, photos, or videos of customers modelling your products.

There is no faster way to convince a consumer to purchase a product than by showing them the good opinions of their fellow consumers. This is why user-generated content is crucial for your social media marketing strategy if you want to convert more leads to customers.

Remember to get permission from customers to post their photos and videos before doing so.

Use CTAs to bring people into the next step of your business and ultimately help them make that purchase.#sales #salesfunnel #salestips #smallbusinesstips #smallbusiness #socialmediamarketing — Success Financial Team (@SuccessFiTeam) August 3, 2022

HOW DO YOU CALCULATE YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA CONVERSION RATE?

Your social media conversion rate equals the number of conversions you get via social media divided by the total number of visitors multiplied by a 100%.

WHAT IS A GOOD SOCIAL MEDIA CONVERSION RATE?

A good social media conversion rate is between a 2%-5% increase. That is, 2-5% of users are visiting your website and performing the desired actions. However, conversion rates differ between companies based on many factors, such as size, ad spending, etc.

DO YOU HAVE ANY OTHER WORDS YOU WISH TO LEAVE US WITH?

You don’t have to stick to one strategy throughout the lifetime of your business. You can experiment with strategies to determine which works best for you and your brand. Thank you.