The Effectiveness of using memes in marketing strategies for small business

In the age of information, marketing is crucial to any company who wishes to gain a competitive advantage in their market. In today’s society, businesses are competing for consumer attention more than ever which makes it important to get noticed above all of the noise level of different media consumers can be exposed to everyday. And with over 7 billion people on the planet, everyone wants an audience (Duarte and Wu 2014). As such small businesses in order to stand out and cut through this clutter must consider effective and creative ways in which they can reach target customer.

Even though “small business” may sound like a homogeneous category when it comes down to it there is no real definitive definition which makes them very unique compared with large corporations (Watkins and Gore 2013). Consumers today are savvier than ever before, which means any company that is not connected to them through the proper channels will be left behind. Not only that but consumers have a tremendous amount of access to information due to the internet which makes it crucial for companies to use their social media presence as a way of connecting with potential customers since a business’ success depends on it (Kohler 2011).

This article first examines current trends in digital marketing and then looks at different ways memes can enhance one’s strategy. After this it will discuss the benefits, as well as the risks associated with using memes in your digital marketing campaign. Since 1995 there has been a huge surge in anything computer technology related from smart phones, laptops, tablets, etc. which has completely changed the way consumers interact with businesses around the world (Watkins and Gore 2013). Not only that but according to a 2016 report from Cisco, by 2020 there will be more than 50 billion devices hooked up to the internet(Cisco 2016). If a business does not have a website or even an online presence they are going to fall behind their competitors in a very short period of time.

According to Pew Research Center, nearly 75% of all adults in America have some kind of social media account which makes it crucial for businesses today to consider using these tools as ways of reaching out to potential customers (Smith 2014). In addition, according to Google 89% of Millennials use YouTube compared with 66% who use Facebook (Genbook 2015). Even though Facebook started out as a service that was meant to connect students from various universities with their friends, today it is used for professional reasons more than ever. Millions of companies use Facebook pages to communicate with consumers around the world. A business can reach an audience by getting likes on their page which allows them to be seen by people who are interested in your products or services (Genbook 2015). According to Standigear, 92% of customers trust recommendations made through word-of-mouth referrals and only 30% trust advertising (Standigear 2016). This shows how important word of mouth is in today’s society and what better way to get someone’s attention than make them laugh?

As mentioned before memes have become a global phenomenon that has permeated every aspect of modern society ranging from politics to sports. Memes are everywhere and there is no escaping them especially in today’s world with the internet (Wang 2016). According to an article, “Meme-ing the World Cup” written by Matthew Callan for The Atlantic, memes have become a huge part of how people communicate with each other which make them an integral part of culture today (Callan 2017). Furthermore, memes are not only used for entertainment purposes but also as a way of reaching out to specific demographics that you might normally would not be able to reach through conventional methods.

A lot of companies who use Facebook pages for marketing purposes have found their most engaged users are millennials under the age of 35 years old (Genbook 2015). According to a study conducted by Cision, approximately 73% of Millennials check their social media accounts multiple times per day which makes it crucial for businesses to figure out ways in connecting with them (Cision 2016). A great way to do this is through memes since they are not only entertaining but also go viral and can reach a huge amount of people. For example, during the 2014 World Cup the US Men’s National Team used several memes throughout their social networks pages (Goff 2015). By doing so they were able to reduce online conversations about how poorly the team was playing at the time. This shows how powerful memes can be when used properly in marketing strategies.

Conclusion:

Employing memes in marketing strategies for small businesses can be advantageous since they are generally easy to create, cost effective, and can go viral if used correctly. You can also take an help from Meme Scout to create memes. This is because more people than ever before are using social media daily which increases the probability of your business being seen by potential customers online.