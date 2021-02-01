Why Your Digital Marketing Strategy Should Include a Blog

Blogging isn’t something new. It has been around for a long time. Most people use blogging to express themselves and show their expertise on certain topics. While there are other platforms for self-expression now, blogging remains an option for many. For small business owners, blogging should even be a part of the digital marketing strategy. Blogs will help increase online presence. Regular blog updates can be a daunting task, though. The help offered by a Chicago SEO company in this regard can go a long way. These are the other reasons why blogging should be a part of the strategy.

It improves SEO campaigns

SEO or Search Engine Optimization is crucial in increasing online visibility. The goal is to optimize a keyword so that the website’s link will appear on the first pages of search engines when users search for it. The good thing about a blog is that the optimized keywords can be a part of it. As a result, the website could rank higher in search engine rankings. The algorithms will view the website as the most relevant option for people searching for a specific keyword. Of course, when the site reaches the top of search engines, there will be increased traffic.

Increased lead generation

Once the potential customers found the website, lead generation is the next step. Since they won’t instantly become customers, they should at least feel enticed to leave information. Email address or contact numbers are among them. The point is that next time; it’s easy to contact them for advertisement purposes. They will receive an email containing updates about the company or newsletters. It’s about building trust and connection. It might take a while, but getting a lead is a step in the right direction.

Blogs give an insight into what the audience wants

The good thing about blogs is that it’s easy to track which one became popular among the target audiences. For instance, there was a topic that discussed the benefits or advantages of using the product. Next time, another blog of a similar theme should be published. It will most likely become a hit. The level of interest expressed with a topic can be useful with other marketing campaigns. Blog analytics involve the content that users mostly shared on social media, which time of the day they read the post, and which post received multiple views.

Increase connection among target audiences

The problem with online advertisements is that they don’t necessarily connect with the target audiences. For them, it’s another scheme to extract money from potential buyers. Blogs don’t have the same vibe. Blogging is about providing people with essential information. It helps them know more about the products and services offered. There are even stories related to the use of the products. Blogs are more relatable and easier to understand. It makes the experience more personal. Potential buyers will feel enticed to buy the products when they made a connection.

Blogging is a long-term strategy

Various SEO strategies change quickly. Some of them have been useful in the past but are damaging to online campaigns now. Take keyword flooding as an example. There was a time when it was an effective way of optimizing a keyword. It makes the page more popular and ranks higher in Google. Since search engines realized that it was a terrible way to rise to the top, websites doing that strategy get penalized. The lack of organic optimization made keyword flooding a terrible strategy. Blogging is probably not among the strategies that Google will penalize. It has been around for a long time, and it remains relevant until now. It’s not the most popular marketing strategy, but it’s consistent. People still love reading blogs, and it helps optimize keywords. Therefore, this long-term strategy is more consistent and easier to sustain.

Blogging shows expertise

Some people hesitate to buy products from companies that they never heard of before. They will only feel more confident if they feel like they’re buying from experts. Hence, blogging is an excellent option. It shows the company’s expertise in the field. Potential buyers will feel that they’re trusting the right company that knows a lot about the industry.

Blogging is usually free

Blogging only entails research and writing. Once the blog is ready, it can go live. Platforms for publishing blogs are for free. If posted on the company’s website, there will be no additional fees. Hence, it’s a cost-effective strategy. If it’s too difficult to write consistently, an SEO company can help. The experts in writing blogs can provide blog updates to help boost the site’s popularity.

Blogs help with transparency

Not all companies are perfect. Some companies commit mistakes. The problem is that it’s difficult for some people to forgive these lapses. A statement or two from the company wouldn’t suffice. It helps if there’s a longer explanation, and blogs can make it happen. When there are clear explanations about the mistakes, the company becomes more transparent in the target audiences’ eyes. They might forgive these issues and move forward. Blogs provide an opportunity to explain in detail. Reputation management is part of a company’s SEO strategy, and it helps to be transparent.

It’s challenging without an SEO company

Blogging is only a part of the strategies a company can employ to boost its online popularity. There are lots of other ways to become more popular online. The good thing is that with experts like Chicago SEO company, it’s possible. They understand how blogging works and how to use it as part of the wider range of online strategies to increase online popularity.

The right SEO company will help analyze what else the company needs moving forward. If there were previous strategies employed, they might not be enough. The company will help determine what else should happen and provide reports to show transparency. If this partnership worked, it could be a long-term strategy to help the company retain its relevance online.