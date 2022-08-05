How To Dress In Summer? 20 Ideas For Women!

How to dress well in summer? Here I show you 20 easy to recreate examples to dress well in the heat without losing your style! The best way to combat high temperatures is simple: The fewer clothes… much better.

Unfortunately, this trick is not so easy to recreate when the high temperatures have caught you working or away from vacations at the beach. Calm! There are solutions to look fashionable and not die in extreme heat.

Long dresses, linen jumpsuits, oversized shirts, oddi Dress and flowy shorts will be your best allies this season. Check if you already have some of these styles at home, or if you need to go shopping to freshen up your wardrobe.

1. LONG DRESS OR MAXI DRESS:

Feminine and comfortable! Accompany it with accessories such as flat sandals and a jute or linen bag to give your routine a summer touch.

2. TIE DYE: THE SUMMER PATTERN!

A maxi dress with a light tie dye print will give you a very high touch in the city.

3. MIDI SKIRT:

Pleated, denim, crossed, printed: Midi skirts are the summer clothes that you must have in your wardrobe. They go well with fitted tops, light cotton t-shirts or even oversized blouses. You can find them in various prints, colors and fabrics. Dare yourself!

4. DENIM BERMUDA SHORTS OR BIKER SHORTS:

Denim shorts are in fashion! If you don’t want to leave your jeans waiting until the weekend, the chic way to wear them is this style. Accompany them with a light jacket to give it more formality.

5. PRINTED OUTFIT: TRENDY ALERT!

A two-piece total look is a super cool option and couldn’t be more fashionable this season. Combine it with flat sandals and a small bag to enhance your look.

5. FLOWY SHIRT:

There is no better way to beat the heat in the city: A printed shirt elevates your look 100%. Dare to combine it with gold accessories and a lingerie bra.

6. FLOWY SHORTS: NOTHING COOLER!

Fluid shorts are the best option for work in hot seasons. You can formalize your look with a light jacket or an oversize kimono.

6. MINI SKIRT: A MUST FOR ALL SEASONS!

A mini skirt is a must in your wardrobe that comes back every season. Denim, leather, animal print, pleated, choose the one that suits you best and survive the heat in fashion.

7. BASIC T-SHIRT: NEVER FAILS!

These t-shirts with shoulder pads are TOP in trend, and it is the best way to wear a basic in fashion. Combine it with eye-catching accessories like hair accessories or a colored bag and you will take your look to another level!

8. TOTAL WHITE:

To elevate your look, bet on accessories such as a headband, a baguette bag or maxi rings… you’ll give your outfit another vibe!

9. PRINTED JUMPSUIT:

You can choose between short or long pants: jumpsuits (also called jumpsuits or jumpsuits) are the favorite garment of summer. If what you are looking for is to mark your figure, choose one with a tied waist and you will see the difference!

10. HATS: THE CHIC ACCESSORY OF THE SUMMER!

A maxi hat can elevate a basic look 100% while protecting you from the sun. It is perfect to wear summer in the city in a distinguished and chic way.

11. SHIRT DRESS:

Shirt dresses are the perfect mix between comfort and formality. Perfect to look fresh and comfortable at work now with trendy fashion store!

12. MONOCOLOR LOOK:

A monochrome look is a nice way to pull off a sophisticated look without too much effort. Mix tones, prints and accessories within a chromatic line and you will have an outfit playful and simple at the same time.

13. VICHY PRINT:

The Vichy print is a very feminine and chic bet. You can wear it in shades of yellow, light blue, green or pink. Nothing more summery!

14. LINGERIE DRESS:

Nothing more comfortable and light. A lingerie dress is always a good option for a work outfit and for your after work plans.

15. KIMONO:

A kimono is ideal to sophisticate your look in hot seasons. They come in all colors, textures and shapes! In summer, silky options are the most used.

16. TOTAL LINEN LOOK:

It is the summer fabric and surely nothing more fresh and comfortable. If you work in an office, a Linen look is a perfect option to spend long hours super comfortable and formal. It never fails!

17. PASTEL TONES:

Pastel tones are back every spring and summer! They are easy to combine with white and silver and gold accessories. Dare yourself!

18. ANIMAL PRINT:

The animal print will be your great ally in summer if you want to look chic without much effort. If you don’t fully dare, you can include it in small details such as accessories, shoes or bags.

19. LINGERIE TOP:

This top is perfect for day and night. You can combine it with flip flops during the day and with heels or platforms to go out at night. Super versatile!

20: OFF SHOULDER:

Shoulders in the air! Refresh your outfit with this type of dresses or t-shirts that will surely relieve you from the high temperatures in summer.