Top 4 Reasons Why Judges Can Deny Your Bail

Have you been arrested recently? If so, your attorney can apply for bail and there’s a good chance that your bail will be approved. This way you can avoid spending your time in prison before the date of conviction arrives. However, there are some situations where you can be denied bail. Remember that the judge will provide the bail only to people who promise to attend the future court hearing. The bail is also dependent on your previous criminal records

If your bail has been denied, there are multiple reasons associated with it. Many people don’t know why the judge denied their bail and end up taking an unnecessary approach. If the judge doesn’t clear you the reasons for not approving the bail, you have to spend your time in custody. Here are the top 4 reasons why your bail can be denied.

When the Applicant Has Multiple Criminal Offenses

Remember that the judge will go through the review of your criminal records before approving your bail. If the record states that you’ve gone through multiple bail bonding proposals for the same crime, the judge might not approve your bail application.

Multiple arrests for the same criminal offense means that you haven’t improved yourself and you haven’t learned anything from your previous experience. However, the judgment of bail for multiple criminal offenses depends on the crime you’ve committed. For instance, you will face difficulties getting bail for murder crimes compared to other minor crimes such as driving while drunk. If you want to hire a great bail bond layer, make sure you see Connecticut Bail Bonds for bail bondsman near me .

When the Applicant Poses a Threat to the Society

The judge won’t approve your bail application if you have a bad reputation in society. Additionally, your bail will also be denied if you have multiple complaints or negative remarks from society.

When you’re arrested, the court will go through your criminal records as well as your reputation in society to know more details about you. If your records indicate that you’ve previously caused mental or physical harm to the people in society, you might face difficulties getting the bail bond. If you’ve addressed any threat statements, you might also face rejection getting bail.

When the Applicant is a Dangerous Criminal

The judge will consider rape, murder, and armed robbery as more severe crimes than any other types of criminal offenses. The judge will assume that the culprits of the brutal crimes are too dangerous to allow back to society. This is because they might cause some more harm before the determination of their criminal cases.

The rejection rate of the bail bond for these serious crimes is higher than the other criminal offenses. Unless the applicant suffers from serious health issues, the judges will reject the bail bond request of these brutal criminals. As per Grunge, serial killers often suffer from personality disorders.

When the Applicant Poses a Flight Risk

Once the judge approves the bail, some applicants might flee out of the country. These types of crime suspects are known as high flight risks. If the applicant leaves the country, there will be massive uncertainty and confusion. This is because the suspect might not ever return to attend the hearings or trial periods.

Even though every applicant poses flight risks, but non-US citizens and immigrants have the highest risk of flights. Before approving the bail, judges make sure that their house can be located easily.

Conclusion

These are the top 4 reasons why judges can deny your bail. Make sure you always hire great bail bond teams so that they can assist you in this troublesome situation.