2020’s Biggest Health Trends

2020 has been a challenging year for most. As the coronavirus made its way across the world, was brought under control, and then hit several countries with a second wave, the sense of normalcy that the world had grown used to was lost. However, as many of us adapted to wearing facemasks and washing our hands repeatedly, a few new health trends emerged.

As gyms, parks and recreational areas were closed for at least six months, we had to make do with whatever spaces we could use. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest health trends to emerge during the global lockdown of 2020.

Home workouts

For some of us, a simple YouTube workout with an exercise mat, light-to-medium weights or dumbbells and perhaps a resistance band or two was more than enough to get a good workout in. However, for many others, home fitness equipment needed to be a bit more advanced as they missed their high-end gym studios and the enthusiasm of their instructors. From exercise bikes with built-in screens with instructors to guide you through video tutorials to rowing machines with audio that sounds like a river splashing, home workouts became a great way to stay in shape without actually having to leave the house.

Plant-based meats

Plant-based meats certainly aren’t a new trend, as brands like Impossible Meat and Beyond Meat were already quite popular towards the end of 2019. However, what this year did see was a conscious shift away from meat consumption. Fast food chains such as Burger King and Denny’s offer meat alternatives now, and judging by the sales, plant-based meats seem to be more than just a passing trend. If anything, the pandemic that 2020 brought with it is an indication of how important wellness has become in a society as a whole. Many of us are thinking differently now and even those who don’t necessarily subscribe to a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle are opting for plant-based meats when dining out.

Meditation

The practice of meditation dates back thousands of years, but this year has seen a resurgence of people trying to find their inner peace. This may well be as a means of easing the anxiety that this year has brought, with so many uncertainties in terms of health, vaccinations, jobs and economies. The trick with meditation is to find the kind that works for you. Studies have shown that this practice can help improve focus, emotional state and one’s overall wellbeing. Online guides and apps have also been created to help newbies find their inner peace and wellness in the midst of all this chaos.

CBD

2020 saw thousands of CBD products hit the market and anyone who wanted to get to know more simply had to do a bit of quick research. Not to be confused with THC, which is the chemical in a hemp plant that leads to a feeling of euphoria. CBD products take different forms, from oils to infused chocolates and even lollipops. It has lasting benefits that include the relief of pain and anxiety. It is projected that CBD will continue to be used in food items in the near future, with products such as apple cider vinegar, raw honey and hot sauce already in development.