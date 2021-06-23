4 essential steps to manage your kid’s screen time

The current generation of children is living a different life from what we lived in the past. In the past, children used to play games outside with friends, play hopscotch, and ride bikes. Technological advancements have affected the present generation, and thus you need to understand the dynamics and maybe if the future you will be able to do online editing jobs with this knowledge. They spend the most time on the internet.

Here are the basic steps to manage your child’s online life so that the kid fits well into the family.

Understand the risks associated with screen time

How long should your kid spend on screen? Unfortunately, it’s hard to answer this question since the answer relies on several factors. First, check the risks involved and the ability of the child to spot and evade dangerous situations.

How does screen time affect the kid’s development of social skills? Can children with poorly developed social skills use technology to find social connections? Spending more time on screen doesn’t lead to poor social skills. The technology in games boosts online social interaction. They interact with peers in live games and get instant positive feedback. If a child doesn’t fit well with peers, then he will need face-to-face interaction. Coaching will also aid in connecting with other people.

Technology exposes children to inappropriate stories, images, and predators. Young ones can’t think critically and determine what is real or fake. They are vulnerable to scams and hoaxes that are online.

It’s risky for kids to share personal information like location, photos, and contacts. But, then, preying on them becomes easy.

Understand your goals and set rules

Your kid’s screen time and technology use should match your goals as a guardian. Your child should only access the content you want them to access. Please reduce the number of times you need them to access the internet. When enforcing rules, communicate them clearly and enforce them consistently. Talk to your kid in time and plan how they will handle themselves when you limit their play to your goals.

Decide what should come before the screen time

Consider your child’s maturity level before allowing screen time. Understand your kid well on how best he can handle himself and what he can’t handle on his own. Then, give freedom to the kid to self-manage as he matures.

Your values and priorities in the child’s life should come first. Therefore, your family values and priorities should dominate the child’s preferences for screen time.

Make sure your child’s home chores should come way before the screen time.

Give a chance to your child to learn what needs to do every day before they get the advantage of screen time.

Understand your options

As a guardian, you need to control technology in your house. Don’t engage yourself in power struggles with kids over who should manage electronics. Instead, use passwords and passcodes on electronics to limit access. More advanced gadgets have fingerprint scanners that you can use to control the use.

Use parental controls to restrict internet access to the devices in the hands of kids. Some commands will switch off the gadget when powered on several times in a day. The guided access will restrict children from accessing certain apps.

Use the security settings to control who posts on your child’s social media account. For example, they will prevent your child from showing up in the public search results.

Cellular services can help to limit and track your kid’s internet usage. You will track contacts and activity on the gadget in your kid’s hands. If your child becomes resistant to cooperate with the set rules on device use, disable the device.

Conclusion

It’s your responsibility to manage your kid’s screen time. You can seek help if the process seems complicated to you. If your child is stubborn, better have passwords to restrict device use. You can also contact cellular service providers to give ways you can limit your child.