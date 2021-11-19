4 Helpful Ways to Tidy Up Your Fridge

An insta-worthy refrigerator is a dream for many homemakers. Unfortunately, it is harder to achieve than it seems. With several people in the household going back and forth to the kitchen and checking up on the fridge every so often, it is commonly a sight of chaos rather than order.

For most households, the refrigerator is a haven for half-empty beverage cans, decaying fruits and veggies, expired condiments, and weeks-old leftovers. Sadly, its state is often overlooked. People are unaware that by delaying a deep clean schedule, they allow germs to breed, and aside from a lot of mess, it will start to smell.

If you have a hard time reaching for an ingredient that you need or it seems like you cannot place a thing inside the refrigerator without causing a sauce to spill, it is time to clean and tidy up. Use the following guides to keep things orderly and well-maintained.

Empty the fridge

The best first step when cleaning the fridge is taking everything out, so you can wipe away the dirt freely and wash the removable parts to clean up hardened spills and stains. Don’t worry. If you move fast, you will finish this task before your food gets bad. If you are still not confident about exposing the fridge’s contents at room temperatures, you may start working in sections, replacing the content, and then moving on to the next.

Toss the waste

If you do not clean the fridge quarterly as recommended, chances are that many items are deteriorating without your knowledge. Take out the half-empty beverage cans, pour their contents into the sink, and toss the containers in their rightful places. Milk cartons may be washed and used as planters. Plastic bottles, containers, and aluminum and steel cans may go to the recycle bin. You may send them to facilities like Langley Recycling that pay top dollars for scraps and convert them into something useful. They handle valuable materials, particularly aluminum, which households consider waste. They turn aluminum into vehicle parts, kitchen supplies, radiators, and computer towers, among others. You may want to work with them in taking care of your trash and exchanging them for cash.

Check for spoilage

This rule applies to every item in your fridge, including fresh produce and frozen goods, sauces and seasonings, milk, fruit juices, sodas, dairies, and leftovers. You must check their labels and their state. Ensure they are not past their expiration dates and are not showing any signs of contamination. When you put things back in the fridge, arrange the items according to their expiration date.

Employ trays and organizers

Invest in clear trays and organizers. Not doing so could cost you several trips to the supermarket getting an item you already have but was pushed past the other things. Having the right accessories would help you organize your refrigerator the right way and make it more appealing, too.

Ref organization may be different with every household. But the rule of thumb is to keep things neat, clean, and positioned according to the needs of your home.