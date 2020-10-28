A guide to transporting a motorcycle

There are many reasons due to which you might need to ship your motorcycle. Whether you are purchasing a second-hand bike, selling the old one, or need to move from A to B or B to A. There are millions of motorcycle transport companies available. But to find the appropriate and the most affordable quote for your motorcycle shipping is drenching.

As the motorcycle shipment is not an easy task, Shiply is here to make your life easier. You can get amazing deals and quality service deals at Shiply quickly. This post will help you provide the best ways to ship your motorcycle effortlessly. But before that, you need to make sure that you click some excellent and detailed images of your bike.

Different types of motorcycle shipping services

There are three different types of transport with which you can easily transport your motorbike from one place to another. These bike relocation methods are very simple and easy to execute.

Do it yourself

The cheapest and the straightforward way to relocate your bike from one place to another is to drive yourself. You can also hire a driver to do that if you are not comfortable going for a very long distance. With this method, you can reduce the risk of damage to your bike and any accidents too.

Open trailers

The second affordable and the most common way to ship your motorcycle is to transport it through open trailers. In this type of trailer, your bike is covered with sheets that protect your vehicle from dust and other adverse conditions. The coating of shipment of your motorcycle with this method is not very expensive too.

Closed trailers

Closed trailers are the best options if you want to ship your brand new bike and are not interested in taking any damage risk with your vehicle. In this type of transport, your bike comes entirely close in a truck. This is one of the safest means of bike transport. Though the method is a little expensive, you can get some fantastic deals at Shiply.

Door to door services

This is one of the rarest but highly requested motorcycle transport services as this is the most convenient transport and is a hassle-free form of transportation. Door to door services are expensive, but provides the users with the best quality and safe delivery of products.

Average costing of bike shipping

The average cost of bike shipping will vary with many factors. The cost of shipping starts from $180 to $300. It can change more considering the other factors and shipping companies too.

Conclusion

Once you are delivered with your motorcycle, make sure to check every detail. If you are not satisfied with your bike’s condition, you can immediately call the shipping company owner and ask to take the appropriate action. For the best rates, you can get quotes from various companies and compare the rates. This will help in getting the cheapest bike transport service for yourself.