Attention Dog Lovers: Highlights From BarxBuddy’s Online Resources

Are you looking to adopt a dog but haven’t had the slightest clue about what it’s like owning one? Do you already have a pup and are having trouble finding a trusted resource for health advice?

Or, maybe you’re just looking for a new place to spruce up your dog’s toy box. Whatever your dog related needs are, BarxBuddy’s ongoing list of resources for pet owners will have an answer for you.

BarxBuddy is a United States-based dog and pet product company. Though most commonly known for their signature product, the ultrasonic barking device, BarxBuddy, the company’s goal is to help pet owners with all of their needs so they (and their pets) can live their best lives.

Today we’re going to share with you the best sites from BarxBuddy’s Online Resource list that you and your dog are going to love.

Health Related

When it comes to pet health, it can be hard to find a trusted website for advice. That’s why BarxBuddy compiled a list of top-rated pet health websites.

Cornell College Partners in Animal Health: Dedicated to the health and well-being of animals, Cornell University’s Partners in Animal Health website offers educational materials for veterinarians and pet owners.

PetMD: A massive database that works and collaborates with vets, PetMD strives to provide the most accurate and detailed information to keep your pet healthy. They are also linked with a network of veterinarians if you need a cirect contact.

Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine Pet Health Topics: Washington State University’s site is chock-full of pet-health related resources to keep you educated about what your pet may be going through.

Educational

Animal Planet: Animal Planet is the perfect resource for animal lovers of every kind. Free shows like the “Puppy Bowl” and “Amanda to the Rescue” are both educational and entertaining programs that will feed your dog-loving desires.

American Kennel Club: If you’re interested in learning more about your dog’s breed, or any dog breed for that matter, American Kennel Cub is the perfect place to start. They provide detailed information about all breeds, especially purebreds.

Canine Journal: Canine Journal is for those pet owners who want to fully immerse themselves in the dog owner world. This publication provides all the information you need, from doggy resorts to health information regarding your furry friend.

Pet Supplies

BarxBuddy: Of course, it can go without saying that BarxBuddy is the place for innovative pet products and useful supplies (we had to throw it in here). Check out our website if you’re looking for the newest, coolest, supplies on the market.

iHeartDogs: For every purchase made with iHeartDogs, they will donate a percentage of the profit to give-back to programs like Feeding Shelter Dogs and Pets & Vets.

Adoption Websites