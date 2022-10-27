Benefits of buying Honor x8 in 2022 — Expert Reviews

Honor x8 is the latest smartphone with the latest features. It can compete with the latest smartphones in terms of software and performance.

Introduction:

Honor x8 provides a 5G facility with a long-lasting battery. The features of this smartphone are unique and jaw-dropping, as it is almost impossible to find all the latest features at an affordable price. The honor x8 5g battery life is its most notable feature. The smartphone’s features are evolving day by day. The 5G service grabs the attention of the buyers as it is the need of the hour. Fast internet service is a must for schools, offices, and libraries. Its mid-range price and battery are boosting its sales still in 2022. There are some benefits you will get by purchasing honor x8.

Pros and key features of honor x8:

The honor x8 provides some pros, which are discussed below:

Sleek slender design

Affordable smartphone

Qualcomm-chipset

Long battery

Versatile cameras

6GB RAM

128GB storage

64MP, 5MP, and two 2MP cameras (depth and macro)

The Snapdragon-680 chipset

Display with 1080p

The refresh rate is 90Hz

Fingerprint sensor

Budget-friendly

How is it budget-friendly?

The selling price is affordable globally. People bought it hand to hand, and it’s still selling in the market in 2022 like hotcakes. Its pocket-friendly price is just £219.99, which is quite affordable. The features are all latest and up-to-date. The availability status is “available”.

There was a great offer for the people who bought it before 8th May 2022. It was a bonus to provide these people with a free pair of earbuds — Honor Earbuds 2 Lite. This is a plus point.

Easy purchases with such bonuses made it sell like hotcakes. Although Honor x8 was released globally in 2022, people still purchase it because of its pros.

What type of processor does Honor x8 run?

The Snapdragon 680 processor is the best thing of honor x8. The Android 11, Magic UI 4.2 is presented by honor x8. The octa-core processor and Adreno 610 GPU are supported by honor x8.

What type of connectivity services does honor x8 support?

It supports the 5G network, which is a plus point. Other networks like 2G,3G, and 4G are also supported by it. Bluetooth 5.0 is also available.

How long does its battery last?

The honor x8 packs up a 4000mAh battery that can go on for 30 hours with a single charge. It will last for 30 hours even after intensive use. The browsing, internet surfing, video and audio streaming, etc., can be borne by its battery. The honor x8 5g battery life is the notable feature that still makes it an attention-grabbing smartphone. The honor x8 5g battery life gives competition to other best smartphones.

What type of camera is available in honor x8?

Premium quality is available in honor x8. The 64MP main camera catches up with your aesthetic photos. 5MP and two 2MP cameras are also available. When it comes to video capturing, it supports 1080p video quality.

Here, we discussed the benefits of buying the honor x8. You must use this smartphone as it proves to be an ideal smartphone.