Best Video Game Genres

Games are more popular than ever because they fill our newsfeeds, encourage social engagement, and provide us with endless hours of entertainment. Today, there are so many different game genres to pick from, and they seem to be everywhere.

There are so many gaming genres—including role-playing games and point-and-click adventures—many of which combine elements of other genres that you may focus on what you want in a game.

We’re looking at the most popular video game genres and what makes them so popular.

#1. Role-Playing Games

We play video games precisely for these reasons: to escape reality, experience a different universe, and go on an adventure. The genre’s best features include learning about rich virtual civilizations and enjoying a well-written story.

It’s challenging to characterize a role-playing game. But not always, they must be character-driven. There must be a fantasy or sci-fi component, although it is not required. A complex, compelling plot is required, but not usually. There must be a system of levelling or empowering, though not necessarily. A certain amount of freedom must exist, but not always. Though not always, with fighting, a strategy must take precedence over rapid reactions.

#2. First Person Shooters (FPS) Games

FPS video games have a long history in gaming that may date back to the 1970s. It truly didn’t become a worldwide phenomenon, though, until 1992, when Wolfenstein 3D was released. By the end of 1993, more than 200,000 copies had been sold. Its relentless action, gore, and gunplay grabbed viewers. The rest of the 1990s saw the introduction of a ton of FPS games, and Wolfenstein 3D ultimately led to an FPS “boom” in the 2000s.

The player character’s perspective in FPS games is, guess what, first-person. I know that seems ridiculous but bear with me. The player is generally given a wide armoury of weapons and then sent out to defeat enemies. The opponents in Doom were demons. The adversaries in the original Call of Duty were Nazis.

#3. Sandbox Games

The sandbox genre has expanded from a tiny niche to include a wide range of titles. In these games, players frequently follow fewer specific goals and narrative paths. Instead of defeating the boss and rescuing the princess, you may be faced with a variety of tasks that you can do in a variety of ways. This immerses gamers in more immersive experiences, enabling them to experiment with potentially unexpected mechanics.

Sandbox games may be quite cerebral at times, even lacking some of the most identifiable gameplay aspects. Elite, a 1984 game with a simplistic design and gameplay centred on battle, exploration, and commerce, is a prime example. It also featured an early example of procedural generation.

#4. Survival and Horror Games

Survival and horror games have so much in common that they’ve even spawned their sub-genre (survival horror). Horror games, in particular, sometimes share certain fundamental aspects with their survival equivalents, while the opposite is less common. As creators incorporate more FPS and traditional shooter mechanics to select horror and survival titles, there is even controversy about how to classify these games.

A survival game’s basic gameplay revolves around resource management, including crafting or salvage systems that you may utilize to help keep your character alive. Don’t Starve is a popular standout, as is Minecraft. And then there are games like The Long Dark, which focuses entirely on survival elements with a dedicated mode that increases the difficulty.

#5. Action-adventure Games

Action-adventure games are among the earliest identifiable hybrid genres, with a strong emphasis on storyline and combat through story participation and precise gameplay mechanics. As a result, many games, including the legendary Legend of Zelda franchise that set the path for countless franchises, fall within this category.

The way a game mixes plot and elements like simulated fighting is where most users draw the line between action and adventure. Since 2007, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series has been a constant, owing to near-annual new releases that include a high level of immersion. They’ve also brought players to a variety of locations and historical settings, from London during the Industrial Revolution (Syndicate) to ancient Greece (Odyssey).

#6. Real-Time Strategy Games

Real-time strategy games were existing for years before most players recognized what they were. They were originally established as a marketing slogan for Westwood Studios’ Dune II. RTS games continue to be a prominent element of the video game scene due to their continuing appeal and the emergence of new sub-genres.

Dune II’s human and AI players control various factions and compete against one other in “real-time,” thus the phrase “real-time strategy,” as opposed to turn-based strategy. These games usually incorporate resource and map management, as well as a top-down view.

#7. Sports Games

These genres have evolved a lot over the years and you may see them in the same light. But it’s only with advances in graphics technology that they’ve begun to offer unique immersive experiences. The latest iterations provide impressive levels of detail and showcase just how much is possible with games.

Sports games have expanded in variety, offering full-fledged partnerships with major sporting organizations, from race tracks to the field or court. NBA 2K and Madden NFL are two well-known examples that feature detailed recreations of professional basketball and football respectively, while Forza is a simulation-style car racing game.

Conclusion

Because creators are always pushing the boundaries of gameplay, the list of video game genres is continually increasing due to the development of new games and styles. And, while it may appear confusing at times, diversity is a significant indicator of how thriving the gaming industry has become. It also implies that you should have a variety of video games to choose from for your next session.