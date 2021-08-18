Can CBD help oil help pets with anxiety?

Talks of the potential benefits of CBD oil for humans have been making rounds for quite some time now. However, recent research has suggested that CBD oil may be suitable for pets, especially animals struggling with anxiety and other health issues like neuropathic pain and seizures. Health conditions can be very debilitating and have a significant impact. And just like humans, animals also suffer from stress and fear, just like us. Several strategies are being developed to assist animals struggling with anxiety and other health issues. So let us understand them and take a closer look at how CBD oil can help animals and how you can try CBD hemp oil for pets to improve their general health and mobility.

Can pets have anxiety?

Yes, just like humans, animals can also feel anxious and develop severe symptoms of anxiety and stress. Anxiety amongst pets can be dangerous and lead to extreme long-term health conditions, including high blood pressure, cardiac problems, and shortened lifespan. Several research and studies have indicated that there are three leading causes of anxiety amongst pet animals. These include:

Fears : Many pets have a fear of loud noises, cars, strangers, or other animals. And very often, they have a physical reaction to such fears. So if your pet starts displaying signs of being scared, agitated, etc., there is a chance that they have developed anxiety. Separation anxiety: In other cases, separation may also trigger anxiety in pets. Some pets do not like their owners leaving them alone. As a result, they start to panic when left alone. This can lead to stress and may lead to incessant barking or howling and other misbehaving. Pain or physical discomfort: Sometimes, pain or physical discomfort may trigger anxiety in pets. This anxiety may manifest into joint pain or any other form of chronic pain.



How can CBD oil help pets with anxiety:

There is a growing trend of administering CBD oils to help treat pets with anxiety. Millions have used CBD oil across the world for dealing with anxiety, stress, insomnia, etc. As most of our pets are mammals and have an endocannabinoid system, they too can benefit from CBD oil just like humans. And since CBD oil does not contain any psychoactive compound, you can give CBD oil to your pet to offer them relaxation without any intoxicating effects. CBD in the CBD oil interacts with the regulatory receptors and neurotransmitters of the endocannabinoid system. These receptors and neurotransmitters maintain the health and stability of our nervous system, immune system, etc. The interaction between CBD and the endocannabinoid system may help manage and reduce anxiety and promote general wellness. While CBD oil is touted to help with various health conditions, anxiety is the most common reason people use it. Like humans, pets, especially dogs, have symptoms of anxiety that can lead to severe outcomes if not treated properly. Therefore CBD oil can be used for pets to treat symptoms of anxiety. Thus with various studies highlighting the effectiveness of CBD on nervousness and anxiety, CBD oil seems to have the ability to help your pet deal with anxiety. While CBD oil may be an excellent alternative to treating anxiety, it is always recommended to consult your veterinarian first.

Potential side effects of administering CBD oil:

No research has studied the side effects of CBD usage for pets. So the potential side effects are based on how CBD affects humans. So far, no adverse side effects or risks associated with CBD oil have been detected, and even if they do appear, the chances of them being severe are very rare. Therefore CBD oil seems to be a non-toxic product with a reasonably safe profile. However, there are some cases where some mild side effects have been observed when a high dose of CBD has been administered. These include:

Dry mouth: Several studies have indicated that CBD can alter the amount of saliva being produced. CBD may decrease saliva production, which may manifest as an increased thirst amongst pets.

Several studies have indicated that CBD can alter the amount of saliva being produced. CBD may decrease saliva production, which may manifest as an increased thirst amongst pets. Lowered blood pressure: In some instances, high doses of CBD have led to a temporary drop in blood pressure. Even though such a drop is negligible, it may lead your pet to feel a little light-headed for a brief amount of time.

In some instances, high doses of CBD have led to a temporary drop in blood pressure. Even though such a drop is negligible, it may lead your pet to feel a little light-headed for a brief amount of time. Drowsiness: even though CBD is known to energize, yet the calming effect of CBD may cause minor drowsiness when taken in high doses.

Even though the side effects of CBD are infrequent yet, if you observe that your pet is more tired after taking CBD, try reducing the dosage. Additionally, if you are giving your pet prescription drugs, it is wise to consult your Vet before administering CBD oil to them. Since every medication or supplement carries the risk of a reaction, make sure you give your pet the proper dosage. It is always advisable to start with small amounts and monitor the effects.

What is the best way to administer CBD oil to your pet?

Most pet owners administer CBD oil through a dropper. You may simply place the dropper in their mouth, squeeze the base, or add CBD oil to their water or food. Within 20-30 minutes of consuming the oil, the pet will feel some relief from anxiety. Generally, most pets do not have any trouble with the flavors of CBD oil.

How much CBD oil should be given?

Ideally, your Vet will be the right person to tell you the correct dosage; however, if you do not have a Vet to help you, you can experiment to find the correct dose. Since every situation and pet is different, it is recommended that you start with small amounts and increase after monitoring the results. Generally, the recommended dosage is 1–5 mg per 10 pounds of body weight.

Since CBD quality and dosage are challenging to understand, you must shop carefully. Look for lab-tested products from reliable and seasoned manufacturers.

A final word

Anxiety amongst animals is as severe and threatening as in humans. From small bouts to chronic stress, anxiety can affect our pets in different ways. While many of us may not recognize anxiety symptoms amongst our pets, it is genuine, and our pets often struggle to deal with it. Therefore as educated and caring pet parents, we must act fast when we see anxiety symptoms appear in our pets. CBD oil is suggested to offer multiple health benefits to humans and animals alike; therefore, many pet parents are exploring it to help their furry companions feel relaxed and calm. And in case you decide to give CBD oil a try, do not forget to consult your Vet.