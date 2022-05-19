Can Full-spectrum CBD oil help heal seborrheic dermatitis?

With evolving technology and innovation, humans have found ample ways to make life comfortable for ourselves. But, there is always a downside to every progress. An ample number of health conditions have developed through the years to haunt humans. And in humans, it comes in the form of numerous diseases. However, the progress we have achieved in the medicinal field is noteworthy. Nature has helped us bountifully by providing natural herbs and plants that possess medicinal properties.

One such natural gift is hemp, a plant species falling under the Marijuana family. The health benefits of hemp are exemplary. The plant has hardly found the full use of its potential. Cannabidiol is one such compound extracted from the Hemp plant. CBD is used in the form of oil and tinctures to cure anxiety and depression. Full Spectrum CBD Oil can also cure inflammation, diarrhea, and some skin conditions. It is widely believed that CBD can reduce cancer symptoms and prevent the spread of the use of cancer cells in the body. For this reason, CBD is also a prescribed drug for the cure of cancer in dogs.

How Does Full Spectrum CBD Affect Your Body?

One can derive CBD from hemp using different processes like CO2 extraction or distillation. The extraction process can be performed using carbon dioxide, steam, or a specific solvent. The process always leaves behind a residual amount of Hemp components in the extracted CBD. It is irrespective of the process chemical used for extraction.

CBD oil can be classified as broad-spectrum and full-spectrum. The classification is based on the availability of other natural substances in CBD oil. Full-spectrum CBD oil contains other natural compounds from the cannabis plant apart from CBD. It also contains traces of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Another version of CBD is the CBD isolate, which contains zero amounts of sundry cannabinoids. A CBD isolate is derived by further purifying the full-spectrum CBD oil.

Full-spectrum CBD oil is legal, and one can purchase it from pharmacies if prescribed. Full-spectrum CBD oil contains other cannabinoids from the Hemp plant, including a bit of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is ideally less than 0.3 percent. A 0.3% THC content is safe and is legally allowed as per the Federal Laws in the US.

Can You Use Full-spectrum CBD Oil To Manage Seborrheic Dermatitis?

Full-spectrum CBD has many health benefits. It is the most recommended, prescribed, and used form of CBD. When various cannabinoids of the Hemp plant work together, they are bound to be more effective. Imagine deriving an ample amount of benefits by consuming a single product. In simple words, full-spectrum CBD maximizes the user benefit of hemp.

Full-spectrum CBD can help control anxiety and reduce pain to a large extent. Some people may apply CBD oil to their skin to feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Full-spectrum CBD can comfortably reduce inflammations in different parts of the body. It can also cure various skin disorders. Various research is ongoing to understand the benefits of CBD to cure skin ailments wholly.

Oral consumption of CBD can control the sebaceous glands present beneath our skin, which secretes sebum – an oily secretion. A large amount of sebum secreted in the glands can lead to Acne vulgaris. (commonly known as pimples) Therefore, the consumption of CBD oils can reduce the risk of developing a common skin condition like Acne vulgaris.

Similarly, Seborrheic dermatitis is a skin condition that majorly affects the scalp. It can cause itchy and irritated skin among people. You can develop a stubborn dandruff condition, and an itchy scalp can add to your worries. Seborrheic dermatitis can also appear in white, yellow, or red patches all over the body. The patches usually occur in the oily parts of the body like your face, scalp, or back. These are the parts that have a higher concentration of sebaceous glands.

Seborrheic dermatitis occurs because of higher amounts of tallow secreted in the sebaceous glands. Stress, fatigue, and hormonal changes can cause an imbalance in the secretion of the tallow in the glands. Thankfully, CBD oil can control the sebaceous glands and their secretion. Clinically, studies have proved that consumption of CBD oil (especially full-spectrum) can be effective against seborrheic dermatitis.

Consuming CBD orally or applying CBD oil to the skin can help control the sebaceous glands. These sebaceous glands are responsible for various secretions in the body. When they go unregulated, the glands can produce these secretions in large quantities, leading to ailments. That is where CBD oil can help one – in controlling and maintaining the sebaceous glands.

To conclude, CBD oil is a revolution in the pharmaceutical industry. CBD is a helpful drug to cure skin diseases resulting from an imbalance in the sebaceous glands in the skin. And full-spectrum CBD oil combines a whole lot of health benefits in one.