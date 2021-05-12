Check Out Cox for Your Phone, Internet, and Cable TV

You need an effective phone, internet, and cable TV service to meet your professional, social, and entertainment needs. With Cox, you can minimize stress and maximize efficiency in this area. To learn why opting for Cox for your tech utilities makes sense, keep reading.

What Is Cox?

Image via Flickr by photosteve101

Cox is an authorized retailer of telecommunication and entertainment services. An American company, it gets the best deals in your area by forging relationships with service providers. Choose from the following services:

Internet: Cox had the third largest share of the broadband internet market in Q4 2020, according to Statista.

Why Should You Consider Cox for Your Next Internet Provider?

There are several major reasons for considering Cox for your next internet provider, such as:

Get low prices: With Cox, you can benefit from paying less for a combination of internet, cable, and phone services.

By signing up for a Cox bundle, you can spend less time researching and interacting with different service providers for each tech utility. Get free intel: By entering your address on the Cox website, you can get free feedback on the best prices in your area for internet, phone, and cable and make informed purchasing decisions.

The Best Cox Stand-Alone Deals and Bundles

Key Cox stand-alone deals and bundles include:

Contour Preferred: At $90 a month, instantly access your fave shows, get your first box free, and sync your high-def TV to your schedule.

Phone, internet, and cable bundles: Keep your costs down with Cox bundled deals such as Internet, TV, and Phone at $109.99; Internet Preferred & Contour Preferred at $149.99; Internet Preferred, Contour Preferred, & Voice Preferred at $169.99; and Internet Ultimate, TV Ultimate, & Voice Preferred at $229.99.

How To Sign Up for Cox Services

If you are ready to sign up for Cox services, use the following steps:

Use the Cox website app to discover what the best prices are in your area for internet, phone, and cable. Choose the Cox package that works for you by assessing your finances and shopping around. Sign up for your new Cox service by interacting with the virtual assistant, Oliver; chatting directly with a sales agent; or calling the company.

Use what you learned as a starting point to find the best deal for your phone, internet, and cable requirements. Get ready to optimize your telecommunication and entertainment services with Cox!