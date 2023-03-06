Do You Need Clarification on Veneers Vs. Inlays and Onlays Because of the Use of Porcelain Material?

Cosmetic and restorative dentistry services help you achieve sustainable and better oral health while retaining the original dental structure as much as possible. Dentists recommend fillings or crowns in most cases of tooth decay and damage. While one corrects minor decay issues, the latter addresses the significant concerns about the tooth’s look, function, and health. However, there are other options. Dentistry is a vast field where you come across all affordable and expensive treatments that benefit. Some best examples include veneers, inlays, and onlays. These three treatments have distinct roles, but using porcelain material across them can make you wonder if they are the same. A dental veneer is a part of cosmetic treatment, whereas the other two belong to restorative dentistry.

You need more information to determine whether your dentist recommended the proper treatment. Melville patients getting dental veneers can explore the other two options at the same place if it’s a reputable clinic in the area. You may need to learn their differences to understand why your dentist recommended veneers over the other two. So, here is a quick glimpse of these procedures to help you decode why your dentist suggested veneers.

Veneers vs. inlays and onlays

Veneer is a cosmetic procedure; the two others are restorative dental treatments, even though they all restore your tooth surface in their style. Porcelain inlays fit over the affected teeth’ biting surface, leaving the cusps or raised edges and corners. Onlays are similar but protect everything from pointed edges to chewing surfaces. Because of this, people often refer to onlays as partial crowns. Veneers are unique as these porcelain shells cover the front side of the teeth, masking chips, cracks, and discoloration under them. With dental veneers, you get a new smile that boasts well-shaped teeth.

Inlays and onlays focus on appearance less. Their primary role is to improve the function. On the other hand, veneers tackle the appearance issue first, and enhanced dental performance can be the byproduct. So, you may have got a hint now why your dentist said veneers could be the proper procedure for your dental goals.

More about the treatment choice

Restorative procedures like onlays and inlays treat advanced decays that may not be easy to fix with filling, but they might not require a crown. These seal the weak areas of the tooth to diminish injury and decay risks. You can restore your biting power through these with some appearance enhancement. On the other hand, a cosmetic procedure like dental veneers, as mentioned, seeks to improve your teeth’ appearance, masking gaps, stains, and misaligned dental structures. You can enhance your smile by tweaking the teeth’ shape and size. But these handle more than just surface-level problems. Porcelain veneers also efficiently rectify cracks, chips, and enamel erosion, acting as shields. Your sensitivity issue due to eroding enamel can improve.

How do you know what treatment you need?

It depends on the location of the dental problem and cosmetic requirements. For anyone, retaining the maximum original dental structure while improving its appearance can be the priority. Veneers can take care of this, which is why they are the first thing to come to mind when it involves your front teeth. A dentist will scuff the thin coat of the enamel from the front surface to place your porcelain veneers there. However, you may need restorative treatment if you have a chewing problem. A crown can be the right solution if the risk of decay is greater. Since every situation differs, you can only learn about the appropriate treatment for your needs after consulting your local dentist.

When is the best time to get dental veneer and more?

Treatments like veneers need a firm base for support, depending on your gum health. Treating your tooth at the first hint of trouble is necessary. It can prevent worse experiences. Accidental injuries are other things. You will hurry to get the problem fixed. In other cases, such as cracks, chips, crowding, and decay, you can take more time to decide. When you visit your dentist, they will examine your mouth and front teeth to understand your dental health environment, ask about your expectations, and then discuss a suitable plan. If you agree, they will prepare the porcelain molds for your front teeth, and you will have to visit them the next time for installation.

Remember, veneers can last up to 20 years based on how you maintain your oral health. But it will need replacement at one point. Nevertheless, porcelain is a strong material any day than composite resin. It can be expensive, but its durability and results are difficult to ignore. If you want your porcelain veneers to serve you longer, prioritize dental hygiene. Brush twice daily, floss regularly, and clean your mouth with water after each meal. Avoid drinks and foods that cause staining. When you pay close attention to your veneers, you ensure they give you a long company, although it doesn’t change the reality, they will need a replacement one day. Still, the more you delay this, the better for your pocket.

Knowing the possible dental solutions in advance for your problem is always advantageous. You can have an instant trust relationship with your dentist. Still, they are the experts in this field. Listen to their suggestions carefully. If you feel something is off, you can schedule an appointment with the other doctor and compare their approach. If all two to three dentists say the same thing, you can opt for the recommended treatment. Choose one who understands your problem better and communicates all the aspects. If you have budget issues that usually become a focus with cosmetic treatments like veneers, you can explore all the resources to lower your cost. You can even ask the doctor to guide you.

So, are you worried because you have crowding, gaps between teeth, and other such issues? Get in touch with a dental clinic where you get comprehensive services. A licensed dentist will investigate the dental condition, take images and explain the process calmly to make you aware of your oral health. They know some patients can be anxious.