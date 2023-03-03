Does a cowboy hat fit your personality? How to find out?

Are you planning to upgrade your wardrobe by incorporating a cowboy hat? Will the cowboy hat suit you? Will you be able to carry it off? The only way to find answers to all these questions is by following the cowboy hat selection process. When you consider the pros and cons, finding the perfect cowboy hat for you will become easier.

Your guide to cowboy hat selection:

When selecting a cowboy hat, you should always give preference to your liking and disliking. Like any other item in your wardrobe, it will sit idle if you are not comfortable wearing the hat. And after a few years, you will throw it away. The below guidelines will, however, help you select the right one.

Choose a cowboy hat that fits your face structure:

The varying width, height, and style of cowboy hats can often be confusing. There is a vast difference between what you see and what you wear. The style that you choose may not go well with your face. The critical question is how you will know which hat goes well with your face. We have got some exciting details for you:

For round faces, selecting a cowboy hat with a taller crown with a slanted brim is best.

Any cowboy hat goes well with oval-shaped faces. You are one of the lucky few if you have an oval face.

Medium height cowboy hat is ideal for those who have an oblong face.

If you have a square-structured look, you should opt for a cowboy hat with curved brims but round crowns.

And finally, for heart-shaped face individuals, the teardrop cowboy hat with a short brim is perfect.

Pay attention to the hat size:

Your cowboy hat will look good on you only when it fits you. If the hat is too big or too small, then the cowboy hat will look out of place. Don’t know your hat size? You can always fix this problem by using a measuring tape to measure the circumference of your head. Now compare this size with the hat size mentioned on the website of the hat seller. Select the one that matches. If you browse https://americanhatmakers.com/ , you will find that they have mentioned the different hat sizes.

Does that hat in sync with your personality?

At times, even when the above two criteria match, the hat still does not look good to you. There is little you can do. This happens because your personality is such that you cannot carry a hat. There is nothing wrong or right with it. This is how it is. Hence, before placing the order, visit a traditional store and try out a hat. Look at your reflection. Are you happy with what you see? If yes, then you can go ahead and purchase the hat.

Keep these exciting factors in mind. Make the cowboy hat an extension of your personality, an integral part of your wardrobe. It will make your job easier. Place the order right away! What are you waiting for?