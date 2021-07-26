Essential Home Decor Pieces Every Apartment Needs

We all have unique tastes when it comes to decorating our house, while some like minimalistic designs while some don’t mind going outright bold and colorful. There are certain home décor items that we recommend that you should include in your house to curate a beautiful space. These décor pieces go well with all sorts of interior designs, let’s take a look at them.

1. Vases – Everyone has a minimum of one vase or a bowl at home that holds fresh or sometimes even artificial flowers. This is one accessory that never goes out of trend, and with every passing year, unique designs and materials of vases have been flooding the market. The best part about this décor piece is that it can be placed anywhere in the house. In the living room on the showcase shelf, as a table décor on the dining table, or even on your dressing table holding some beautiful flowers. You get different sizes of vases in the market and even online, you can check for the designs that match your décor and place them strategically.

2. Mats and rugs– Most essential, and sometimes even ignored aspect of interior designing are the rugs and mats. We often get one single large rug for the living room, what we believe is placing smaller rugs or floor runners to other parts of your house like the kitchen and bedroom can amp up the look of your apartment.

3. Designer cushions and pillows- Want to add a dash of color without investing much? Then bright, designer, decorative cushions should be your way to go! These can be placed on your couch, balcony seating, or even on your bed, to create comfortable seating and effortless styling. You can pick designs like geometrical shapes or prints of animals and birds to add a wow factor.

4. Wall art- No one likes the sight of plain walls. Single wall art can do wonders to make the room look aesthetic. If you don’t like wall hangings, then consider using stencil painting. You can also cover one wall of the living room or bedroom with a bright patterned wallpaper to create a dramatic look.

5. Decorative wall lights- Lights are the main element of any interior décor. Adding a chandelier, asymmetrical pendant lights, floor lamps are a great way to bring in extra light to make the room look well-lit in a chic way. The size of the wall lights should depend on the space, smaller rooms with big traditionally designed chandeliers may look tacky, so be careful while selecting them.

6. Ottomans- Ottomans are a highly functional piece of furniture and should make way into every home. It has multi-purpose functionality, these can be used to create extra seating in the living room, a footrest for your reading corner, and a smart storage option for your kid’s room. The cute styles and designs make them highly desirable, and these can be shifted between different rooms with ease.

These are some creative décor pieces that you can easily add to your home to make it look uber chic, yet comfortable.