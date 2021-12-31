Everything You Need to Know About the Air Jordan 4s

Sneakerheads far and wide are obsessed with the Air Jordan shoe line. It’s one of the most iconic shoe lines of all time and, in a way, is a reflection of Michael Jordan’s life on and off the basketball court.

Perhaps one of the most popular versions of Air Jordans is the Air Jordan 4s, which comes with no shortage of interesting shoe facts about its design. The backstory and history have built the 4s into the signature shoe that they are today.

See below for an in-depth guide listing everything that you need to know about the Air Jordan 4s if you’re going to add them to your collection.

They Had “Big Shoes to Fill”

…Sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves. Jokes aside, while every version of Jordan basketball shoe had its trials and tribulations, the Air Jordan 4s had the tallest hurdle of all: following up the ever-popular Air Jordan 3s.

Fresh off of the success of the Air Jordan 3s (which is still one of the highest-selling Jordan shoes of all time), the designer of the Air Jordan 4s (Tinker Hatfield) was tasked with making it even more compelling to customers than the 3s.

Fortunately, Tinker would have a little help from a big play Jordan had while wearing the 4s to increase their demand, but he didn’t know that at the time. More on that in a minute…

To entice people’s interest in the Air Jordan 4s, Tinker Hatfield decided to focus on adding new materials for better performance. He took the mesh from the 4s and dipped it in plastic to give them a grid-like appearance.

At first, the aesthetic of the 4s wasn’t well received. Many even went so far as to say that it looked “ugly” since it was so vastly different from the Air Jordan design people had come to expect.

They Have a Rich History

Perhaps the coolest part of the entire Jordan shoe line is that, when you line them all up, they tell the story of Michael Jordan’s life from 1984—when he first signed his shoe deal with Nike—until now.

In that timeline, the Air Jordan 4s represent Michael Jordan’s true transformation into a man. They were released at a time when Michael had just become a father and husband for the first time. That transformation sparked the inspiration for the 4s to shift from the traditional Jordan look of the time.

As far as sneaker facts go, the Air Jordan 4s were the shoes that Michael Jordan was wearing when he made “the shot”, which is arguably the best play from his incredible NBA career.

In that game, his Chicago Bulls were playing the Cleveland Cavaliers with a chance to win Game 5 and close out the series that night.

With only seconds left in the game, Michael Jordan took an inbound pass and dribbled up to the free-throw area. He took a jumper from a little inside the free-throw line and drained the shot against Craig Ehlo (one of the best defensive players in the NBA at that time).

That shot gave the Bulls a one-point lead as time expired, sending them to the next round with Jordan repeatedly fist-pumping the air.

Why You Need a Pair of the Air Jordan 4s

For those of you that are still looking for reasons to purchase the Air Jordan 4s, see below for the only reasons you’ll ever need.

Customizable Style

As we mentioned previously, Tinker Hatfield wanted to find different ways of pushing the demand for the Air Jordan 4s. To do so, he made what is arguably one of the most customizable Jordans ever created.

The IVs come in many different patterns and colorways. You can also lace them in many different ways, helping you add your style to an already iconic shoe.

Shop around for Air Jordan 4s to see what your favorite colorway is, then purchase it for your shoe collection; you’ll be glad you did!

Amazing History

For all of your Michael Jordan fans out there, you simply have to purchase a pair (or many) of Air Jordan 4s. Doing so celebrates the most iconic shot of his career.

Even though they were released over 30 years ago, the Air Jordan 4s still get some love from the Jordan brand by pumping out new collaborations and versions from time to time.

Make sure you learn about the significance of the Air Jordan 4 version you’re considering, then purchase them for your collection right away!

Consistent Comfort

Even with your sneakerhead mentality, it only makes sense to spend hundreds of dollars on iconic shoes if they’re comfortable. Otherwise, you’ll never wear them.

Air Jordan 4s are incredibly comfortable and surprisingly lightweight for how bulky they are. The mesh material also helps them to be more breathable for your feet.

While some people wear them for basketball, we’d recommend that you primarily use them as a leisure shoes. They go great with virtually any outfit; you can rock them with jeans, sweatpants, shorts, and more.

We recommend looking for different styles and versions to find a price point, color, and fit that you’re comfortable with.

Shoe Facts: Invest in the Most Iconic Jordans of All Time

Now that you have seen an in-depth guide on all the best shoe facts that you need to know about the Air Jordan 4s, be sure to use this information to your advantage.

Take the time to browse our website for more articles on sneaker facts, where to buy shoes, and many more topics you’ll enjoy.