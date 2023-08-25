Games and genres worth playing for emotions and new experience

The gaming industry is not only at the peak of its popularity, but continues to gain momentum through innovation in graphics, cutting-edge storytelling, and providing the player with opportunities to experience emotions that are difficult, dangerous, or require a lot of effort and preparation in real life.

Games replace such efforts for you and offer an extremely pleasant component when you are ready for any situation – whether it be the role of a shooter-hunter during crota’s end raid carries in Destiny 2, or the role of a robber in GTA 5, or a unique knight in Elders Scrolls, or commando in Call of Duty – the gaming world is multifaceted and there are many genres and types of games that everyone should try at least once.

Simulators

These are projects that are created to give players the chance to experience those opportunities and emotions that you just can’t get in real life.

Such games can also be called educational, as they strive for the reliable use of all property and equipment.

If this is an airplane and realistic control mechanics, then you will not take off by holding two buttons like in GTA V, but you must go through a full cycle of preparing the board for takeoff, warm up to the optimum speed and pull the steering wheel until it is completely off the ground.

You can try different professions with realistic immersion and for many players it becomes a favorite game with full immersion in the gameplay.

Some of the most popular simulators are Euro Truck Simulator and Farmer Simulator. By the way, the latter even hosts eSports tournaments with big prizes.

The second point where a simulator can be good is a detailed dive into the topic.

For example, if you play a simulator of a car mechanic, or a PC assembler, you can literally understand everything about the craft, understand the components, learn how to disassemble and assemble parts, and most importantly, see the principle of the work of masters of their craft.

Military Shooter

Many players like to be in the role of a military man who is involved in a global conflict against another country, or opposes terrorist organizations.

It captures and interests many, especially men. Be part of the army, which, with the support of tanks and helicopters, performs combat missions.

Players love military shooters for their entertainment and the opportunity to shoot at enemies.

The most interesting shooters can be divided into two types:

Simulators

Action

Simulator

This is a more complex and time-consuming format, where you play with complete immersion in realism.

The bullet does not fly in a straight path, but in compliance with the laws of physics and constantly falls down – this means that you need to aim higher.

On the one hand, this will alienate many players due to increased difficulty and a small amount of action, on the other hand, it adds realism and allows you to feel what the military feels when they storm a forest and suppress enemy fire, or protect a city.

The emotions of a battle with a helicopter and a tank, trust in the allies are addictive and make the Arma series and Operation Flashpoint so popular – the first realistic projects that allow you to feel part of a huge army that solves problems in the global conflict of major superpowers.

Action

This is a shooter that relies on entertainment and a beautiful picture, like the Call of Duty series of games, where the player goes through major battles for New York and Paris, flies to Berlin and fights terrorists.

Events are constantly embellished with colorful explosions, the actions of large forces of troops and a picture very similar to cinema, in which you are the main character and the outcome of events also depends on your decisions.

Race

The good old game format that excited the whole world in the early 2000s and then went into oblivion to become part of large projects, and not original games, but nevertheless, the Need for Speed series of games continue to be in demand, although not as much as earlier.

You will be able to drive most modern cars, hide from the police and go through storylines that are very similar to the format of the Fast and the Furious films, with you in the lead role.

As for the absorption, the GTA series of games embodied the format and racing, including, so you can go through the storyline, just drive around the city and race with friends online.

Horror

Love to tickle your nerves? Try the horror format – this is the type of game where you will be confronted by the paranormal and constantly test your psyche and reflexes.

The most interesting projects rely on the overall atmosphere, creating a good and nervous musical accompaniment, taking weapons from you and making monsters deadly and unpredictable, which will make you experience a wave of emotions.

You will find out the secrets of castles and deaths of people without remembering how you got there, or survive on a space station inhabited by an incomprehensible creature that kills all life.

Try Silent Hill, or Resident Evil – these projects have made a name for themselves in creating horror that is relevant even now, despite the passage of a lot of time and the release of remakes.

Strategies

Do you like to experience the emotions of commanders from responsibility and their role in commanding troops before an attack or defense? Then you should try strategies that develop logical and strategic thinking of the same name and broaden your horizons.

You need to think very quickly and change plans right on the battlefield so as not to lose your army and provide them with everything necessary for victory.

The best strategies put a lot of emphasis on realism and add morale and honor parameters to the soldiers, and if you do not provide the soldiers with everything necessary for a stable defense, they will simply run, leaving their positions, while trained and equipped fighters, on the contrary, will keep the formation even against superior enemy forces. .

The best games can be called a series of games Cossacks, Age of Empires, Rise of Nations, Starcraft and others.

MMO

If you like to play with friends, or alone, but constantly be part of the society and be in a project that receives regular updates and additions, then choose an MMO.

Grind and storyline, quests and raids, PVP and PVE, discovery of new lands and large-scale battles are waiting for you.

The best projects are World of Warcraft, Destiny 2, Lineage 2.

An interesting raid format requires you to team up with other players and challenge the strongest boss, who guards valuable treasures and will do everything to destroy your group.

You need to dodge his deadly attacks, cover each other and constantly deal damage in order to win.