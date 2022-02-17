Gift Guide: Luxury Watches To Give to Your Special One

Are you thinking of a perfect gift for your loved one? Why not consider giving a thing that can be for lifetime use? Then a luxury watch is a right choice! Luxury watches never go out of style with any outfit style. They effortlessly provide a touch of class and sophistication.

Luxury watches can be a gift during Holidays or even during Valentine’s! Many luxury watches like TAG Heuer’s Carrera watch can be an option for your special one for their special day. If you are searching for a particular style, design, or even quality on a watch. Continue to read as this article will give you the perfect gift guide to know some ideal luxury watches.

Rolex Explorer II

What is a luxury watch if you don’t talk about Rolex? This one is good for people who are very extreme and adventurous. Rolex’s Explorer II is the ideal watch for any adrenaline seeker because of its extraordinary resistance and ability to preserve its beauty in the toughest of conditions. The timepiece has the same 904L stainless steel used in the aerospace and chemical sectors, which guarantees that the watch is exceptionally resistant to corrosion. This clock is built with Parachrom hairspring and Paraflex shock absorbers to provide exceptional shock resistance.

The Oyster bracelet on the Explorer II combines fashion and utility. The bracelet’s Oysterlock folding clasp prevents any accidental openings. It comes with a 5mm Easylink extension link to make it even longer. On the watch’s 24-hour bezel, there are regular hour, minute, and second hands, as well as a 24-hour hand that displays a second-time zone. This Rolex will be a perfect gift for your adventurous loved one.



Jaeger-Lecoultre Master Eight Days Perpetual

This one is a perfect gift for a hardworking person that you love! The Master Eight Days Perpetual watch from Jaeger-Lecoultre has a polished design, high-performance standards, and many features.

The dial has numerous subdials combined with the hour, minute, and seconds. Perpetual calendar, day/night display, month and year display, and the moon phases’ red security zone and a power reserve display are all included. The dial is easy to see due to the watch’s attractive design. This watch is the most reliable companion for any multitasker, thanks to its 8-day power reserve.

Blancpain Villeret Quantième Complet

This next one is somewhat simple but also luxurious at the same time. The Blancpain Villeret Quantième Complet is a useful and elegant watch. To begin with, it appears to be stunning. In any light, the dial is awe-inspiring, and under the sun, it glows brilliantly. Second, it has such a long battery reserve it’s an excellent watch to wear regularly.

This timepiece is a watch that will make you stand out from the crowd. A helpful feature and monument to complex watchmaking, the Quantième Complet contains windows for the month and day and a different hand that marks the date along the inner ring of the dial. In a curved glass slightly above the six o’clock position, Blancpain incorporated a whimsical homage to the ties between watchmaking and astronomy by showing the moon’s many phases. The Quantième Complet is a stylish dress watch with a slim, polished steel case, polished silver numbers and hands, and a sleek alligator leather band.

Suppose your special someone is a straightforward person yet a picky one, especially in terms of a function of a watch. This Blancpain Villeret Quantième Complet is the perfect one for them!

Patek Philippe Calatrava

Now another simple but not by its price and elegance watch. The Patek Philippe Calatrava watch is the perfect gift for the person in your life who values simplicity. It was the brand’s premier line when Patek Philippe initially debuted the Calatrava line in 1932. The design hasn’t changed much since then.

A sapphire crystal case back, as well as a yellow gold plated case, make this watch a standout in terms of appearance. There’s a modest seconds subdial and a white lacquered dial with roman numerals that keep the dial tidy.

Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rose Gold

Another luxurious and technically flawless watch is perfect for all occasions or situations. In early 2021, Zenith unveiled the Chronomaster Sport, a stunning achievement. The timepiece has a chronograph function that is accurate to one-tenth of a second because of its high-frequency “El Primero” movement.

With the introduction of this edition, Zenith went one step further, with a 41mm rose gold casing in 18-karat rose gold. A black calfskin strap and a sleek black ceramic bezel engraved with one-tenth of a second mark complete the look. Because of its two-tone style and high-performance timekeeping, this watch stands out from the crowd.

Jaeger-Lecoultre Reverso Classic Large Duoface

Wow! This one is vintage, and it’ll be perfect for you to give this to a classy one. Reverso Classic Large Duoface from Jaeger-Lecoultre might be their next fave watch.

A dial is on the front of the case, and the rear of the case is a second dial. By flipping these dials, the wearer may effortlessly maintain track of a second-time zone. The hour, minute, and small seconds are an art-deco style in Arabic numerals on the front dial. In contrast to the front dial’s straight lines, the reverse dial features sun-shaped rounded hour markers.

Breitling Superocean Héritage II

Last but not least is something that underwater lovers will love. Is your loved one spend more time underwater than they do on land? The Superocean Héritage II from Breitling is the ideal companion for their aquatic expeditions.

The Superocean Héritage II was designed in 1957 for professional and military divers and featured an automated pressure valve and a water resistance of up to 600 feet. The watch’s steel body and ultra-hard ceramic bezels are shock and scratch-resistant. For accurate dive time measurement, the unidirectional bezel is excellent. The glare-proof sapphire crystal on both sides of the watch is cambered. These watches come with many dial colors and band options, allowing customers to customize their look.

Conclusion

It is a perfect feeling for a person that you can give a special gift to a special person in your life. Your love is the most expensive gift you can give, just like a luxury watch. Are you satisfied with the guide that the list offers you? If you want more luxury watches, you may visit WatchShopping.com. Happy shopping and happy gift-giving!