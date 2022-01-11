An intense emotional response to something that makes you want to scream and scream and scream and scream and scream.

❤️‍🔥Heart on Fire emoji meaning a red heart is burning in reddish-orange flames so that the flames cover the bottom of the heart and rise up behind it. People often say that this emoji “sets my heart on fire.”

The fire heart emoji is used to show intense romance, love, lust, desire, passion, and a strong desire. It can show a never-ending desire for something or someone. The “Kings of Leon” would understand this if we were to speak their language. This song is one of their most well-known.

To use and when to use the Heart on Fire Emoji, read on.

By using fire Heart If someone or something makes you want to do better each day, you can use it to tell someone about it.

Can also be used to talk about lust and desire. To help your best friend get excited about going on a third date, you can use this emoji when you talk to her.

Besides sexual references, can also mean that you have a strong desire inside of you. In that case, you could use this emoji to say, “I want to be the best at everything I do and nothing less, mate!”

Texting your best friend about a fiery and wild date night with someone, you can use to show that you remember it well.

You can also use the title of posts that are all about passion, dreams, and desires, as well. The same thing can be done if you comment on similar posts, or if you send similar posts to someone else, too.

Other Names

❤️‍🔥 Set My Heart on Fire

❤️‍🔥 Sex on Fire

❤️‍🔥 Burning Passion

❤️‍🔥 Burning Love

❤️‍🔥 Heat

❤️‍🔥 Wild

❤️‍🔥 Lust

❤️‍🔥 Steamy Encounter

❤️‍🔥 Flaming Desire

❤️‍🔥 Heartburn (acidity too, hahaha)

❤️‍🔥 Fire Heart