Hemp Vs CBD: Is There a Difference Between the Two?

Hemp is an ingredient that’s been used for centuries for everything from food to fabric. But in recent years, it’s picked up in popularity with the increased use of CBD. When you’re shopping for CBD products, you might come across hemp oil, but are they the same product and what are the differences between the two? While it’s true that both of these oils come from the same plant, there are significant differences you should be aware of when making a purchase.

What is CBD oil?

CBD oil is one of the most well-known cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, and it’s cultivated from the leaves of the plant. CBD is used in a variety of products, from isolate drops such as Vitabiotics CBD to gummies, vaping liquids and topical treatments. It’s legal to consume or use in the UK and it’s safe, as it doesn’t contain any THC which is the psychoactive compound which produces a high sensation. In fact, the body already produces cannabinoids similar to CBD so the product can be integrated easily into the body’s natural systems.

What is hemp oil?

Hemp oil, just like CBD, is extracted from the hemp plant which is a subspecies of the Cannabis sativa L. plant. It’s cultivated for its leaves, seeds and fibres to be transformed into fabric or paper, but it also contains numerous compounds. Hemp contains cannabinoids, just like marijuana, but these are not psychoactive. Hemp oil is incredibly rich in omega oils – 25 times more than olive oil! – and no trans fats, so it’s a popular cooking ingredient.

What’s the difference?

CBD and hemp are both derived from the hemp plant and they both are non-psychoactive, but that’s largely where the similarities end. Firstly, they are both derived from different parts of the plant, and hemp oil hardly has any CBD compounds. CBD is extracted from the trichomes of the hemp plant’s leaves, while hemp oil comes from the seeds which is why you’ll see hemp oil and hemp seed oil used interchangeably.

How can I use CBD oil and hemp oil?

Using hemp oil in place of CBD, or vice versa, won’t do you any harm, but they provide very different benefits and are used for different purposes. Hemp oil is typically used in cooking, as it’s a more nutritious alternative to other cooking oils like vegetable or olive oils. It can also be used topically for its moisturising benefits. But if you’re looking to benefit fully from the hemp plant, CBD oil should be your go-to. CBD has been shown to provide benefits to people struggling with joint pain, as it has anti-inflammatory properties, as well as calming the mind for people dealing with sleep issues, depression and anxiety, to name just a few of its uses.

Final thoughts

It’s essential that you read the ingredients carefully when buying hemp oil or CBD oil, to make sure you’re getting what you think you’re buying. It’s also important to choose high quality, reputable brands that are transparent and can provide clear details of their products.