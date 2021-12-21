Here’s the best strategy to study NEET chemistry

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET is an all-India entrance exam for students who wish to pursue the medical field. It has 4 sections of 45 questions each – Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany with a score of 180 marks each.

Many students try to avoid chemistry as much as possible because it is difficult and has a vast syllabus. But in reality, it is a high scoring section and with proper preparation, students can easily score well in the subject

The NTA NEET Chemistry Syllabus can be divided into 3 parts – Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, and Physical Chemistry. On average 12-15 questions come up from each section.

Physical chemistry deals more with the application part and consists of numerical questions. Hence the focus should be on how to apply the concepts and calculations. Questions in this section are mostly from 4 major sections namely equilibrium, redox reactions, solutions, and electrochemistry. The major part of preparing for this section is conceptual clarity.

First, go through the NCERT textbook, note down all the important formulae that will be necessary, and understand the application of these. If anything is unclear, refer to other reference books or the internet and then practice as many questions as possible. It is recommended to do it chapter by chapter rather than studying all the chapters and then solving all the questions. Even after all the sections are over, keep on practicing questions and revising formulae.

Inorganic chemistry deals with basic concepts like structure of compounds and hybridization, periodicity, electronic configuration, and so on. For this section, certain facts need to be memorized and their applications need to be looked into, along with some equations. The majority of questions from this section come from the NCERT textbook hence it is important to be thorough with it. While preparing, highlight the important topics or make note of the important concepts. After one round of preparation try to solve maximum questions. Keep on solving questions and keep revising alongside using the notes prepared.

Organics Chemistry includes everything related to organic compounds – organic reactions, mechanism of reactions, intermediates, hydrocarbons, alcohols, etc. It is essential to understand the concepts and applications of these concepts. Complete the NCERT textbook first and while preparing make a note of all types of reactions and equations. Use these notes to keep on revising and try to do as many questions as possible to understand the pattern of questions.

Find out the weightage for each topic and prepare accordingly giving more time to the topics which have more weightage of marks. Also while practicing questions make a note of from which questions are frequently asked. This will help in understanding what to concentrate on while revising as it is not possible to revise the whole syllabus every time.

Many websites offer concise notes for NEET preparation. Make maximum use of these resources. Read these notes after studying the whole NCERT textbook as this will provide a clearer idea of what all topics to be emphasized. Continue adding points to the self-prepared notes from the online notes. These notes if prepared in the right manner – covering all important formulae and concepts, will help in revising the chapter in a short time.

After evaluating the syllabus make a well-sorted timetable diving time for all the subjects properly. Make sure to follow the timetable exactly and don’t skip any day or any topic. Leave a few days buffer for any unforeseen situations. The last 35 -40 days should be left solely for revision and practice of questions. All preparation should end before that. Try to do as many revisions as possible.

Solve NEET previous year papers. It is very important to practice as many question papers as possible and solving previous year papers will give an exact idea of the question pattern NTA follows. Solving papers also helps in time management. Many students lose out marks just because of a lack of time management.

Various websites provide mock tests designed specifically for NEET. Try to do the maximum of whatever test is convenient. It improves the speed of solving questions. These online mock tests also provide a detailed analysis of the mistakes and strong points. This will help in deciding on what topics more attention is to be paid. Pay special attention to the mistakes and the weak areas and keep revising them.

Practice the maximum number of questions. Try to solve questions every day – set aside an hour or so after the rest of the studies. Take help from friends and teachers to solve doubts. Different people are good at different subjects. Someone might have a better way of solving a question which will save time. Studying and practicing questions with friends might help in giving a different perspective to solving the questions which might help during the exam.

Managing time is of utmost importance. Try to effectively manage the time by not wasting time on difficult questions. Instead, solve all the easy questions first and then come back to the difficult parts. Divide the time to be utilized in each subject. Once that time is over make sure to move on to the next subject. How much time is to be given for each subject is the student’s prerogative and a proper pattern can be formed with regular practice of tests.

While giving the exam, remain confident and try to be calm. The marking pattern is such that 4 marks are gained for every correct answer and there is a negative marking where 1 mark is lost for every wrong answer. Getting the maximum right answers is the main agenda, but at the same time make sure not to make unnecessary guesses – it can lead to reducing the score and even a slight difference in the score will make a lot of difference in the ranking. So try to avoid the question if unsure. During the exam, everything depends on the mindset of the student so make sure not to be distracted and solve questions calmly and ace the exam.