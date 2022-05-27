Here’s Why Your Electricity Is Running Low in Your Car

Your car relies on a variety of intersecting systems to run properly and safely every day. If one of these systems malfunctions, it can cause a domino effect of sorts and impact other components of your vehicle, too. This is certainly true when it comes to your 2004 Ford Explorer alternator. The minute your alternator starts to go bad, you’re likely to notice a cascade of other problems emerge, too. This commonly manifests in the form of a battery that continuously fails. This problem can be caused by severe heat or cold, damage to the battery terminal, or a drain on its power. The latter of these options — a continual power drain — can be caused by a bad alternator. Find out how this can cause the electricity in your car to run low — and what you can do about it.

Alternator Is Failing

One of the potential causes of a low battery is an alternator that’s on the fritz. This happens because the alternator is responsible for charging the battery when the engine is turned on, but if it isn’t working properly, it won’t do so. As a result, the charge will deplete faster than it’s being replenished, causing it to run out or simply run low. Other warning signs of a failing alternator include a radio that works inconsistently, power windows that suddenly slow down, and lights that randomly fluctuate in brightness.

If you’ve noticed the latter of these — flickering lights — you may need to replace an 1157 bulb. If the bulb is not the problem, though, your alternator likely is. Your mechanic can check your alternator to see for certain whether it’s the root of the problem. You can also simply use context clues to deduct the problem. If your car won’t start or it stalls out continuously — and if you’ve noticed that your car’s electrical parts are malfunctioning — it’s highly likely that you need to replace your alternator.

Light Bulbs Are Dying

When you notice dying light bulbs, there are two likely culprits that may be to blame. The first is that the bulb has burnt out and simply needs to be replaced. If this is the case, it’s an easy fix, and you’ll be able to tell because a replacement bulb will turn on once it’s installed. If you find that your new bulb doesn’t remedy the problem, though, there’s like a larger issue at play — and there’s a good chance it’s your alternator. Rather than replacing your lightbulbs continuously, you may need to invest in a new alternator for 2008 Chevy Impala.

Installing your replacement alternator can be done in about two hours if you have a competent grasp of automotive mechanics. If you aren’t a car expert, though, it’s much better to leave this work to a professional and let an auto shop perform the replacement for you. In either case, you’ll be happy to have your car’s power supply back again — and you won’t have to keep paying for replacement light bulbs.