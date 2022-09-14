HHC vs Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC?

The cannabinoid market is more complicated than ever. The three alternatives of HHC, Delta 8, and Delta 9 THC are the most competitive. However, we must first understand the differences between these three options before deciding. Each of these cannabinoids has similar effects, but a minor difference in their chemical structure can significantly alter the tone experience. Understanding each cannabinoid will allow you to tailor your experience to your specific preferences. Now, without further ado, let us determine the distinction between HHC and Delta 8 and 9 THC.

What is HHC?

Hexahydro cannabinol is a hydrogenated version of tetrahydrocannabinol. It’s a natural Phyto cannabinoid that can only be found in small amounts in Cannabis sativa but can also be manufactured through the hydrogenation of cannabis extracts.

What is Delta 8?

Delta 8 is an analog of tetrahydrocannabinol. Like THC, it binds to the CB1 receptor but with a lower affinity. It occurs in tiny amounts in Cannabis Sativa plants and can also be produced synthetically.

What is Delta 9 THC?

Delta 9 THC is the primary psychoactive component of marijuana and is arguably the most well-known cannabinoid. It is primarily derived from marijuana and is only found in trace amounts (0.3%) of hemp. The low concentration of Delta 9 THC is insufficient to produce mind-altering effects. As a result, hemp is not psychoactive. Delta 9 THC, on the other hand, is the primary cause of marijuana’s euphoria, and it also produces psychoactive effects by interacting with the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) and activating CB1 receptors in the brain. The Delta 9 THC is one of the most abundant cannabinoids in cannabis plants, along with CBD, but it is illegal on a federal level, unlike CBD.

What is the difference between HHC, Delta 8, and Delta 9 THC?

Potency comparison

Potency is one of the most significant distinctions between HHC and its THC cousin. HHC is slightly stronger than delta 8 but not as potent as delta 9 THC, making it the best option for people looking for something more substantial than delta 8. Alternatively, you can buy hhc distillate.

Delta 8 THC is half as potent as Delta 9 THC. Many people prefer Delta 8 THC to Delta 9 THC because it is more enjoyable and efficient. Delta9 THC causes a variety of side effects, including anxiety and paranoia. The lower potency of Delta 8 and HHC makes it a more versatile option for users, as they can change the overall experience by adjusting their dose.

Effects of the Cannabinoid

The anecdotal evidence shows that HHC is closer to Delta 9 intoxication but has more similarities to Delta 8. HHC might get a user stoned than Delta 8, which exhibits unbelievably smooth and clear-headed high.

HHC is closer to Delta 9 as it alters our auditory and visual perception. Some users witness illusions and increased divergent thinking. Overall, the effects of HHC are very similar to those of THC, so higher doses (more than 20mg) are euphoric and energizing. In comparison, lower doses are more calming, similar to delta 8.

In short, it is all about personal preference. Delta 8 is ideal for a more day-to-day type of clear-headed high. Delta 9 is ideal if you want to unwind while feeling like a bird. However, keep in mind that it will have more side effects. So, if you don’t like the drowsiness or anxiety Delta 9 causes, HHC is your go-to option for a daytime alternative with a primarily euphoric side effect.

Since the evidence for cannabinoid effects is mainly anecdotal, it’s safe to say that HHC causes less anxiety than Delta 8. If delta 8 causes mild anxiety spikes, HHC causes far less anxiety than THC, even in people who suffer from anxiety daily. Remember you must be prepared for side effects such as heart palpitations and a more potent high.

To obtain a whole spectrum experience, many users prefer to combine an intoxicating cannabinoid with a less intoxicating and non-intoxicating cannabinoid. The effects are also affected by the individual’s neurochemical balance and the mechanism of action and binding affinity of the cannabinoid.

Accessibility Factor

Since HHC is extremely difficult to obtain, it is more expensive in the cannabinoid market than Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC available options. It’s natural to believe that now that delta 9 THC is legal in more states, HHC products will be more widely available, but this is not the case. If ease of purchase is your primary concern, Delta 8 is the best option out of the three. It has the same legal status as HHC but is more established, so dispensaries and online vendors are more likely to stock it.

Pricing of Cannabinoid

The price of cannabinoids is determined by market demand and supply, as well as regulatory fees. Delta 9 THC is less expensive than the other two options because it is abundant in the cannabis plant. However, some states’ regulatory fees and a lack of supply have significantly increased prices. To summarize, Delta 9 THC is one of the most expensive of the three forms.

When it comes to HHC, it is inexpensive to produce, but because it is still relatively new, supply cannot yet meet demand. This may raise the price. For the final option, Delta 8 is the cheapest of the three because it is simple to manufacture, there is plenty of supply, and the demand is high in many states.

Chemical Structure

Despite having the same number of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms, Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC have different molecular structures. Delta 8 THC has a different carbon double bond location than Delta 9 THC. Delta 9 THC has a seemingly minor structural difference that results in entirely different pharmacological effects.

When it comes to HHC, the chemical structure is different. HHC has two extra hydrogen atoms that fill the carbon ring of the molecule, making it a more durable option. HHC has lower bioavailability than delta 9 THC as a trade-off for stability.

Conclusion:

Now that you have understood the critical differences between HHC, Delta 8, and Delta 9 THC, you can quickly determine which is best for you. Furthermore, if you live in a state where all cannabinoids are legal, experimenting with all three is the best way to internalize them and determine their effect personally.