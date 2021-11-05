How Long Does Body Cavitation Last?



Having a flat, firm and toned stomach is one of the most difficult goals to achieve through traditional methods, such as diet or physical exercise. Among the factors that influence the accumulation of abdominal fat and loss of tone are diets rich in saturated fat and salt, the consumption of processed foods, sugars and soft drinks, or hormonal changes typical of age. Guiding aesthetic treatments one of the best weapons to combat abdominal fat and flaccidity is cavitation, an effective treatment to eliminate localized fat and regain firmness is to use the cavitation machine.

What Is Cavitation And What Is It For?

Cavitation consists of the application of low-frequency ultrasound that causes the formation of heat bubbles under the skin. The pressure generated by these bubbles causes the adipose (fat) cells to implode and destroy themselves, transforming into a liquid called diglyceric, which is easily eliminated by the body through urine and sweat. For this reason, during the cavitation treatment it is advisable to drink a lot of water and do physical exercise that promotes sweating.

Cavitation Sessions

Cavitation sessions are applied with an ultrasound machine whose head gently passes through the area to be treated, where a conductive gel has previously been spread. Each session lasts about 30 minutes and is accompanied by a press therapy session to promote the elimination of fat.

Cavitation Results

How many cavitation sessions does it take to see results?

One of the main advantages of cavitation is that the results are visible from the first session. In general, 10-15 sessions are needed to achieve the best results. If you are somewhat overweight, the ideal is to combine this treatment with a personalized diet or a protein diet, with which you can eliminate those extra kilos in a month, always under medical supervision and preserving your health.

Advantages Of Cavitation

As we have mentioned, the main advantage is that the results are visible from the beginning, so it is an effective and safe technique. Another advantage of cavitation is that it is performed on an outpatient basis – it does not require hospitalization – and, unlike other more invasive methods, such as liposuction, after each session it is possible to resume daily activities immediately.

However, if you are thinking of resorting to this effective treatment, the first thing you should do is put yourself in the hands of a team of specialized aesthetic doctors who can make a personalized diagnosis. In this way, they will be able to recommend the treatment that best suits your circumstances, always depending on the type of cellulite and your general state of health.

Contraindications Of Cavitation

Despite being a safe technique, cavitation is not indicated in people who suffer from some pathology, such as kidney and liver diseases, hypercholesterolemia or skin lesions. Neither should people with pacemakers or metal prostheses undergo this treatment during pregnancy and lactation. Putting yourself in good hands is essential to achieve the best results and get the most out of a treatment that will help you look good and comfortable this summer.