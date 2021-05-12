How Switching to Vaping Can Help You Quit Smoking

There are 34.1 million adults who smoke in the United States. Switching to vaping now could save your life later on.

Cigarettes are responsible for causing 1 out of every 5 deaths in the United States. Meanwhile, more than 16 million Americans are living with a smoking-related illness. The harm caused by cigarettes is clear, but the facts alone aren’t always what motivate people to quit.

Smoking cessation is the best thing you’ll ever do for your health. Your body will start to experience the benefits of quitting cigarettes in as little as a month.

Here are some of the ways that switching from cigarettes to vaping helps you quit for good.

Satisfy Your Oral Fixation

The term “oral fixation” was initially used by Freud to describe someone who stopped developing at the oral stage. Now, we use the term to loosely describe the experience of needing to have something in/around your mouth.

When people quit cigarettes, they often turn to something edible to satisfy their oral fixation. Often, these methods involve sucking on lollipops or candy instead of puffing a cigarette.

Vaping is the most flavorful and fun way to overcome your oral fixation. The diversity of e-liquids on the market means there’s something for everything. Learn all about the top 50 e-liquids at redjuice.co.uk.

Adjust Your Nicotine Intake

Nicotine addiction is part of what causes people to crave cigarettes so strongly. Fortunately, nearly all vape juices are available in different strengths of nicotine.

Start with a vape juice that contains the level of nicotine you’re used to. (Liquid tobacco is also okay to start with.) After that, work your way down to the point where you’re vaping little to no nicotine.

This method helps you achieve the following:

Smooth Transition

The belief that cold turkey is the “only”/best way to quit cigarettes is a myth. Quitting smoking involves gradually changing the behavior and beliefs that contribute to your smoking habits.

Vaping allows you to make a smooth transition instead of making an abrupt life change. This will lessen the duration and severity of the cigarette withdrawal you experience.

Connect With the Vaping Community

When quitting cigarettes, people often worry that they will no longer get the social experiences of smoking. Meanwhile, there are entire online communities of people who are quitting smoking with e-cigarettes.

Joining an online vape community helps you learn the ins and outs of vaping. It also makes you feel less lonely in your smoking cessation journey. Plus, you’ll find out about the hottest vape trends before the rest of the world does.

Invest in Your Health By Switching to Vaping

At least 1 out of 20 Americans uses a vaping device. Switching to vaping as soon as possible benefits your health in more ways than you know.

1 in 3 vape users is vaping daily. Remember: There’s no shame in doing what you need to do to quit smoking cigarettes.

