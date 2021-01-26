How To Get More People To Read Your Blog

The world of blogging is incredibly multi-faceted. You get people who blog just for their own amusement, others who are trying to build a brand and earn some money, and then there are business blogs that are meant to drive SEO and digital marketing for the company. Whatever the reason behind the blog, getting eyes onto it is pretty much always a top priority.

It’s important to be proactive and constantly work on getting your blog seen. Without the work, it’s unlikely that you’ll get your readership up. Here are some practical ways for you to boost your numbers through good work:

1. Keep It Consistent

Before you start looking outside of your own blog, you need to get your house in order. People will only keep coming back to a blog if the content is updated regularly and if that content is worth reading. And your images are properly edited, your formatting is clear, and your site is attractive. You need to pin down exactly what your blog is about, what your style and tone for writing is, and who you are expecting to read the content.

Once you have this information, create a plan. Brainstorm a list of topics that you can write about and create a calendar for when you will post these topics. Look at holidays, seasons, fashions and other elements that will impact your topics in order to work out the best time for particular posts. Then ensure you offer readers the best possible experience.

You can also write a number of the blog posts in advance and schedule them to go live on a specific date. This will help you to stay consistent with your content and keep posting regularly.

2. Make Sure People Can Subscribe Easily

Subscriptions are the best way to get people coming back to your blog again and again. You can go via RSS feed or a newsletter – it’s up to you. The idea is that people get regular reminders about your blog and will click on over to see what’s new and read your content. They’ve also made the conscious decision to subscribe, meaning they are actively interested in what you have to say.

Make sure you have a simple signup form on the homepage of your blog, as well as on every post and your contact page. A simple way to do this is right at the top of one of the sidebars in your website layout.

3.Go For Guest Posts

In order to get new people to your blog, you need to get out there and let people know you exist. Like online betting, you ned to offer variety. Writing guest posts on other popular blogs will help get the word out about who you are and what you write about. The audience on that blog will read your piece and, if they like it, click through to your blog. Hopefully, they’ll also choose to subscribe when they get there.

This is also excellent for your SEO because a popular blog linking back to your blog will show Google that your blog is good. It’s just important to get the right fit for your brand when you are looking for sites to write guest posts for.

