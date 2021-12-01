How To Make Your Front Door Super Secure

When it comes to finding methods to protect your home, looking at the front door is a great place to start. Here are four ways you may make your front door more secure.

Replace the Door’s Lock

Re-keying your lock is a smart idea if you’ve loaned out your key to numerous people over time, or if you’ve just moved into a new house. It ensures that only authorized persons can enter your property, reducing the risk of previous owners obtaining access to an old, spare key.

Replacing the old cylinder within a door lock with a new one is known as re-keying. The new cylinder will have different pins, ensuring that no one can open the door without a new key. This will involve getting new keys, key cutting online can be done for a great price and ensures there’s extra safety – especially when moving into a new home.

Rather than replacing the whole lock, you might upgrade to a more advanced version that is more secure and less prone to failure. If the lock itself is faulty or requires upgrading, you may wish to replace it rather than the entire mechanism.

Fit In A Wide-Angle Peephole

Installing a wide-angle peephole to your door can give you a greater sense of security when you are at home. A peephole allows you to take a good look at who is approaching your home as well as the neighbourhood outside, so that you may be aware if there is an impending danger at the entrance.

Peepholes are simple to put in yourself and can be placed on doors that are up to 2 inches thick. They’re also inconspicuous, although you may see who’s outside your door.

Install A Deadbolt Lock

Deadbolts are locks that rely on a key or a thumb turn to operate a bolt. Because it is not spring-activated, the bolt can’t be forced open with a blade, credit card, or any other common thievery method. This increases the door’s security and is an inexpensive feature in terms of long-term protection.

There are three primary types of deadbolts: single, double, and lockable thumb. The lockable thumb deadbolt is a very popular option for convenience, as the outside door will automatically lock when it has been shut but will remain unlocked to you when you are inside the house.

Replace The Door’s Glazing

When it comes to security, the glazing of your door may appear to be a minor detail, but replacing it might make all the difference in ensuring that your front door is safe from intruders. Single-glazed doors are readily damaged by intruders due to their fragile construction and propensity to break.

The glazing, on the other hand, maybe taken out and replaced quickly thanks to its gradual weakening. If your door is particularly ancient, it’s likely to be single-glazed; as most modern designs are double or triple glassed as standard. Replacing one window to double or triple glazing will make it considerably more difficult for intruders to gain access to your home, with many contemporary designs including multi-point locking systems that prevent the glass from detaching from the door’s frame.