The death of a loved one is undoubtedly a difficult time. But even through dealing with our grief, there are certain tasks and responsibilities we need to fulfil – such as planning and arranging the deceased’s funeral – which can make it even more daunting for us and whoever is involved. If your loved one had no funeral plan and you are also worried about the costs associated with their funeral, this can add to your stress as well. There are some things you can do, however, to save on the costs and expenses of your loved one’s funeral, and it need not feel like you are tarnishing their memory or making their funeral less special than it is. Here is how you can properly and discreetly save on the costs and expenses of a loved one’s funeral.

Think of the difference in cost between burial and cremation

If your loved one did not specify whether they wanted burial or cremation, then the choice is probably up to you and other family members. A cremation will generally be less costly than a burial, and if you choose cremation, there are other things you can do to save further. For instance, rather than burying the ashes, you can scatter them, and some places where you can scatter ashes include memorable sites or locations, a garden, or on the beach. If you would like, you can keep the ashes of your loved one at home in an urn. Weekday services are also less costly than weekend services.

If you prefer a burial service, you can still keep the costs down by choosing to have the deceased buried with their other loved ones who have already passed on. The reopening of a burial plot is less expensive than the purchasing of a new one. Also, it would be less expensive to have the deceased buried in a plot in the local authority where they resided rather than to have them buried in a place where they didn’t reside.

Select the right funeral director

Funeral directors offer a highly useful and necessary service, so it’s best to select the right one, as confirmed by the experienced funeral directors from www.carrollandcarrollfunerals.co.uk. They are there to lessen your worry and stress, and it would be good to select one who can arrange everything – from your loved one’s collection to their care, speaking to third parties, and managing all the arrangements for the funeral and being there on the day.

Save on expenses such as a memorial

A memorial is a physical tribute to commemorate your loved one, and there are different kinds available. Physical memorials often include benches, headstones, and mausoleums, but you can also opt for memorials that are based on different materials. Some materials are less expensive, such as granite, which is cheaper compared to marble. A flat headstone will often be less expensive than an upright headstone as well. Additionally, you can opt for a simpler design for the headstone, as the engraving cost of one will be based on each symbol or letter. You may also choose to save on a memorial by scattering your loved one’s ashes in a special place, keeping their ashes in an urn at home, or simply planting a tree for them to serve as a tribute.

Image attributed to Pixabay.com