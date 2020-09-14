Is CBD Muscle Rub Right for You?

Christened as one of the best natural components, cannabidiol (CBD) has antipsychotic, anti-inflammatory, anxiolytic, and antiemetic properties. Because of all of its therapeutic uses, CBD has made its way into many different products sold on the market. From candy to creams, there’s a CBD product for everyone.

Considering that most of the products can be digested, it has to be asked whether it’s actually beneficial in investing in a CBD muscle rub. Since most studies have proven that CBD enhances the production of natural cannabinoids within the human body, it’s a strange thing to think that a rub might work.

When you digest a cannabidiol product, it is released into your bloodstream. Allowing it to be absorbed and used within the endocannabinoid system. Learn more about our endocannabinoid system here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PPlgbkeOkM.

Because a rub is used externally, some people might wonder whether the rub is right for them or not. In this article I will look at a few factors in order for you to narrow down whether a CBD muscle rub is right for you.

1. Are you an Athlete or a Very Active Individual?

The main purpose of a muscle rub is to relief sore muscles of pain. When athletes or sportsmen and women take part in vigorous training sessions their muscles suffer from micro tears.

For many years, athletes have resorted to using different rubs and creams to help soothe muscle cramps and pains. Rubs infused with heated components or cooling agents are popular on the market. Combined with the active ingredient cannabidiol, rubs are even more effective.

Athletes can highly benefit from this kind of lotion because it can be applied directly to the affected area. It can even double as a sports massage oil alternative.

2. Do You Prefer Natural Supplements Over Chemical Medication?

One main reason why people are turning towards CBD products is because it is all natural. Products sold on online dispensaries like Cheefbotanicals, contain only natural components extracted from the hemp or marijuana plant and flowers.

Using medication like ibuprofen and paracetamol will help, but can’t be used in high dosages. Not only are some pain medications addiction-prone, they also consist of many chemical components that can be harmful to our bodies when over used.

For those who are looking towards a more holistic or natural approach to dealing with symptoms of intense exercise, CBD-infused products are the perfect alternative.

In many cases, over-the-counter or prescribed medication will have a negative effect on your performance and even have a bad effect when combined with other medication. To completely avoid these side effects, it is a great option to start using a CBD muscle rub.

3. Do You Experience Muscle Soreness Due to Stress or Other Medical Conditions?

Cannabidiols within these muscle rubs interacts with receptors in the skin. Once contact has been made, receptors communicate with the complex endocannabinoid system within our bodies. This process is what causes the relief of pain within the body.

Because cannabidiol products have many other functions like being anti-inflammatory, muscle rubs can also be used to help relieve pain symptoms caused by other medical conditions.

When we experience stress, we might tense our shoulders and back. Using a cannabidiol cream can help relieve the area from soreness and stiffness. Lotions are usually mixed with other substances like menthol, aloe vera, or peppermint oil to create a cooling. Providing even more comfort.

Arthritis causes a lot of joint and bodily pain. To treat the discomfort cause by the illness, many consumers have turned to CBD-infused products instead of using prescribed medication. At any one time, the lotion can be rubbed onto the location of the pain and cause relief as well as an anti-inflammatory effect.

If you are still not convinced whether this product is for you, you can purchase a CBD infused oil or tincture and make your own muscle rub at home to give it a try. Check out this nifty home recipe.

Only you can decide whether you want to give a natural cannabidiol rub a chance. Many consumers have testified that once rubbed on the skin, specifically on the area with pain, it has created a great sense of relief.

Do you have any questions about this article? Click here to contact us today.