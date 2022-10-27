Know features of Honor x7 with us — Review

Although honor’s official website provides information about its products, the reviews do much more than just mere information about the product. I am here to create ease for you by giving an honest review.

Here, I’ll provide my honest review of Honor x7. By the end of the article, you’ll get to know why purchasing the honor x7 is worth investing in

Why is honor x7 worth investing in?

The best camera smartphones increase the sales of the brand, and honor is one of the best camera phones. So, welcome again with an honest product detailed review about the latest phone — honor x7. One of the best affordable and mid-range honor smartphones is the honor x7.

Not only the camera, but other features are also interesting enough. The key points of this article are given below:

Networks supported by Honor x7

Display and Body

OS of honor x7

The camera of honor x7

Battery

Let’s discuss them one by one.

Network technology provided by honor x7:

An ideal smartphone provides a lot of networks. Every network is available on this smartphone, whether 2G, 3G, or 4G. The efficient internet speed of honor x7 packs up HSPA (42.2/5.76 Mbps) with LTE service.

Honor x7 body:

Sleek slender glass front with a plastic rear frame!

Yes honor x7 supports this type of smartphone that features 167.6 x 77.2 x 8.6 mm and 6.60 x 3.04 x 0.34 inches dimensions. I loved its dimensions as it looked so cool in my hands. The black frame is my favorite. Dual sim is supported by honor x7.

The 90Hz IPS LCD with 6.74 inches display!

Yes, it was also my favorite. I loved its screen-to-body ratio, which is approximately 84.8%. The resolutions are great. The 720 x 1600 pixels with 260 PPI density keep the images clear.

Processor efficiency of honor x7:

I loved its processor. It doesn’t let the phone hang even while playing heavy games. So honor x7 runs up android 11, magic UI 4.2. The updated feature is the Qualcomm—SM6225 and Snapdragon—680 4G (with 6nm). The Octa-core processor and Adreno 610 GPU provide great and efficient performance.

Storage is available in honor x7:

The large storage of a smartphone convinces buyers to buy this smartphone. Honor x7 lets you store large files in it. The storage is available as follows in two variants.

128GB 4GB RAM

128GB 6GB RAM

Camera Quality of honor x7:

The 48 MP wide camera

5 MP ultra-wide

2MP(macro)

2MP (Depth sensor)

are featured by honor x7. I loved the resolution of the camera. That keeps the photographs clear. The lens is great. The HDR, Flash, and panorama are also active on honor x7.

Battery:

Fast charging of honor x7 keeps 20 hours of charging. The intensive phone usage includes online video streaming, and social media surfing takes 20 hours to finish the battery. With phone calls, it takes 49 hours to be used.

Outcomes of this article:

We learned that honor x7 has: