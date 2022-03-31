Kratom Origin and Production: All You Need To Know

Do you use kratom? If yes, you should know where it comes from and how farmers produce it? It is a product of Southeast Asia that the locals of this area have been producing for centuries. Knowing how these people produce is important to help you with better benefits.

The origin of this product is humid areas with tropical climates. It is an evergreen tree mostly produced in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. So, there are some facts about kratom that you should know.

Characteristics And Needs For Kratom Leaves

Kratom is a sensitive product that needs quality soil. Sunlight is one of the most important parts of climate that helps it.

The leaves of kratom have different characteristics that depend on different factors. The characteristics of these leaves depend on factors like leaves age and genes. So, if you are looking to get certain types of properties for this product, these factors mean a lot. One of this tree’s most important characteristics is the vein colors that differ from the benefits.

What Conditions Do You Need for Kratom Growth?

Kratom seeds are really sensitive, just like the product itself. There are some things that you should know before you use any seeds. Make sure that you know the source of the seeds and how long ago they were harvested before you use them to grow Kratom.

The area you are looking to grow them in should be hot and humid. At the same time, it should have rich soil with a pH between 5.5 and 6.5.

Make sure there is not too much water in the area, or it can ruin the plants. You can grow Kratom in an environment that has high-pressure sodium lights.

Moreover, you should mimic indoor conditions with ideally 80 to 90 percent humidity.The area must have a climate similar to the tropical islands of Asia.

How to Sow?

It would be best if you kept in mind that Kratom seeds and plants are quite sensitive, and you should make sure that the seeds are fresh.

The cuttings of the kratom plant may catch fungus too. To avoid that, you can seal it inside a plastic bag to reduce the chances of moisture in the pot you are using.

You have Sowed Kratom Seeds or Cutting: What Next?

Make sure that there is no direct light on the plant. At the same time, you should try using rich soil and make sure there is enough nitrogen there.

Moreover, the watering should neither be too much nor too little to keep the production of Kratom on the right track. Once the plant is 2 years old and has reached maturity, you can harvest. You can have the best harvesting in the summer or early autumn. Make sure that the leaves are mature enough to have the best Kratom harvest.

You can try different types of Kratom but whichever you use, make sure there are the right climate and other factors to support the production. If any of the mentioned factors are too unfavorable, there are very few chances of successful harvesting.

Packaging and Delivery Methods For Kratom

Packaging and delivery are the final steps by producers. They seal and pack the product to keep the purity. They make sure there are no contaminations like heavy metals and others.

The packaging, too, makes a difference in the quality of the product. So, it should have a good packaging and sealing process to stay fresh. Therefore, you should make sure that the product is well-sealed to know if it is worth buying or not.

Only the best vendors can help you have the product you need. So, try to ensure that the product has fool-proof packaging that can bear all environmental factors without contamination.

About The Origin Of Kratom

We know by now that it is an old product that people have been harvesting for centuries. The enthusiasts say that Malaysian people have been using on-record since 1836.

The origin of this product is one of the most important parts of its chemical composition. So, know the country of the product before you buy. The Kratom tree grows up to 80 feet, and the climate makes a big difference in the quality of benefits you can get. When the leaves grow fully, they are bigger than a normal human hand.

The freshness of the leaves also determines the phytochemical concentrations. Moreover, the tree would not grow at 70 to 90 Fahrenheit. The climate of the areas is mostly full of light, and producers use supplement heating in greenhouses. It is a tree of the areas where humidity is high; it needs good humid conditions.

Humidity in countries like Thailand is normally around 90 to 94 percent during the morning. On the other hand, it goes down to 50 to 70 percent in the evening and night. The producers grow it in soil that has acidic properties. So, it can be effective when you have good acidic soil. They believe that a PH of 5.5 to 6.5 is the best for growth.

Where Can You Grow Kratom in The US?

There are certain areas where it grows better; some are known for better characteristics. If you want to grow them in the US, you can do that in Key West, Orlando, Sarasota, Oviedo in Florida. There are other places to grow it, like Renton, Washington, Santa Fe, Texas, Midlothian, Virginia.

Final Thoughts

Kratom has become a magic product for people with psychological health problems. Moreover, it helps you have better pain control. The origin of the product you buy determines the effects you can have. So, know the origin of imports and the climate situations there. Certain criteria like the right soil PH, sunlight, humidity, and temperature that matter.

Apart from that, the harvesting methods are important as well. Greenhouse trees are known for being stronger and more effective. Moreover, you can grow trees in the US in the right climate.