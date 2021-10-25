Legal studies online

What Are Legal Studies?

Legal professionals are needed to handle the complexity of the legal system. Degrees in legal studies provide students with a solid understanding of many aspects of the legal system in the United States. Learners gain a thorough understanding of law enforcement, civil law, and legal ethics.

Social sciences, criminology, economics, and political science are all part of the legal studies major. With this broad curriculum, graduates are prepared to fill many legal positions with tangible impacts on the community. Law graduates can work for the government and nonprofit organizations, as well as for private law firms. Approximately $60,000 is the average salary of graduates with these degrees, according to PayScale.

Many schools offer legal studies students specialization or certification options because the legal field is so broad. When students choose these options, they will be able to gain a deeper understanding of a particular area of law and will be noticed when they apply for jobs in that field.

What Is a Bachelor’s Degree in Legal Studies?

As with most bachelor’s degrees, earning a law degree requires students to take classes from many different disciplines in addition to classes in the major. Schools design their curricula, but learners who choose the legal studies major often take courses in legal ethics, constitutional law, legal writing, and negotiation.

Universities offer concentrations or specializations in paralegal studies, pre-law, business law, and law office management. By offering these concentrations, students are equipped with skills in foundational legal courses that will allow them to succeed in specific career paths. People specializing in business law could take courses in employment or transactional law, for example. Graduates of these courses are prepared to work as legal staff in large corporations.

Is There Anything Else I Can Expect From a Master’s in Legal Studies Program?

The master’s degree in legal studies typically begins with an introductory course, followed by core courses such as compliance, legal writing, and litigation. The program also offers electives and concentrations in business law, dispute resolution, and human resources law.

Law School Curriculum

This course explains the lawmaking process and the ways that administrative agencies interpret and apply the law. The coursework may also include an examination of corporate compliance programs, including the challenges faced by companies, key compliance roles, and various compliance-related processes.

Moderation:

The course explores mediation theories and practices. Students develop their mediation skills through simulations and other practical exercises that address legal, ethical, and public policy issues.

Drafting of contracts:

The course covers the skills necessary for evaluating and drafting legally binding contract documents. Students will examine the various components of contracts and how they fit together. Clients’ goals and needs will be addressed as part of the coursework.

Best online masters in legal studies:

University of Southern California:

In 1880, the University of Southern California taught just 53 students. USC offers a master’s in law degree in an online format with weekly live discussions. Students will learn legal research, constitutional law, and litigation in U.S. courts.

To graduate, a student must complete 21 credit hours. Applicants should have at least a bachelor’s degree and a 3.0-grade point average. Resumes, transcripts, and a personal statement are required.

Florida state university:

Over 41,000 students study at FSU through 297-degree programs. An online Juris master’s degree program is available at Florida State University. There are three concentrations available for students: financial regulations and compliance, legal risk management and HR compliance, and health care regulation.

A student must earn 30 credits to graduate. The applicant must already have a bachelor’s degree. In addition to transcripts, they must submit a personal statement and a resume.

Pacific west academy:

Pacific west academy was founded in 1868, is part of the University of California system, and offers 184 academic departments and programs, including an online bachelors in legal studies.

With an interdisciplinary approach to law and legality as they relate to political, economic, and cultural forces, the bachelor of arts in legal studies program offers a comprehensive education. A variety of theories and frameworks, historical contexts, and the cultural significance of law are examined by students.

Students must complete four prerequisites and may choose to enroll in an honors program. Students culminate their studies with upper-division courses and a capstone project.

Pepperdine University:

The first 167 students at Pepperdine attended the school in 1937.

Pepperdine University offers a master’s program in legal studies online. Students can choose from courses in criminal law and procedure, contracts, and negotiation theory and practice.

Part-time students may need up to 28 months to complete the 32 credits required for graduation. Full-time students usually finish the 32 credits required for graduation in 16 months.

An applicant must submit transcripts showing completion of a bachelor’s degree, a statement of purpose, a letter of recommendation, and a resume. An applicant must also participate in a video interview.

Abraham Lincoln university:

A distance learning program was first established at Abraham Lincoln University in 1985.

Liberty University’s Juris master program is 100% online. The program offers students the option of choosing a general curriculum or focusing on one of four specializations, including health law, American legal studies, and international legal studies. A typical program lasts about one year.

To graduate, students must earn 30 credits. Students must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA and a bachelor’s degree. You can do Online Juris Doctor from this university.

How Do You Use a Bachelor’s Degree in Legal Studies?

To become an attorney, you first need a bachelor’s degree in legal studies. Graduates of undergraduate law programs can go on to earn their Juris Doctorate, pass the bar exam, and become practicing attorneys. Some attorneys gain sufficient experience to become judges.

There are many positions within the legal field, including entry-level jobs, besides lawyers and judges. Paralegals provide research and writing support to attorneys, and graduates with a bachelor’s in legal studies may qualify for these jobs. The paralegal certification exams are a good way for learners to stand out as candidates for paralegal jobs.

Law enforcement agencies, courtrooms, businesses, and nonprofit organizations offer employment opportunities to graduates.