Refreshing Ideas to Update Your Closet

There is a saying “the first impression is the last impression”

Another saying “the apparel makes a man”. This means that the character and personality of a man are judged by his external appearance and clothing. This is a fact that people always judge you based on your dressing.

There is a huge difference between the organizations of men’s closet versus women’s closet. Because of difference in the type of accessories and clothes are required to be store at their place. The size of the clothes also matters in organizing the wardrobe such as neckties.

Tips and Tricks:

Use double hang wardrobe organizer:

The standard size of a long hang wardrobe organizer is between 62 to 65 inches in height. These are helpful for the hanging of jumpsuits and vloneclothing. But most men do not need this hanging area in their wardrobes. This section of the wardrobe is less useable until and unless you have long bathrobes and trench coats. Knits can be kept folded on the shelf and pants can be hung by their waistbands of cuffs.

Maximize the length of the double hang section:

It must be kept in mind that this section should be at least 42 inches in length because of the longer length of clothes for men. If we compare a men’s shirt to a women’s blouse the length of the shirt is long therefore It must make sure that the hanging clothes should not touch the surface of the shelf and have sufficient vertical space on the rod so that clothes may not stick to each other.

A closet must-have drawers with adequate dividers to keep small items

Make sure that the socks and underwear do not jumble up. Drawers with sections are very important to keep small items of clothing so that they may not messy. This will also help to find the clothes and to keep the wardrobe clean. These are very helpful if you do not want to wear a blue sock with the black one.

Shelves for folded clothes

A men’s closet must-have shelves to keep the folded clothes like vlone hoodies. One thing must be kept in mind not to place the shelves on top of the hanging section so that they may not touch the ceilings. Another advantage is that the shelves are more beneficial and less costly.

Shoes:

It is important to give necessary importance to shoe closets as well. Nowadays every man has a large collection of shoes from casual to formal wear and a variety of colors. For this, every man needs a closet which has sufficient space to keep his shoes from air Jordans to office shoes or at times when they don’t wear them.

Closet lights:

Since the invention of LED lights for household purposes, the system of using these lights in closets is growing day by day. Such as LEB tape lights or ropes can be used. It helps to restrain from making a mistake for grabbing out a blue shirt rather than the black shirt.

Install tie and belt racks:

Racks to organize mens everyday use accessories such as belts and ties are very important part of a closet. These hanging racks come in various styles and designs. Helps in finding the right accessory at the time of need and keep them free from wrinkles. The drawer organizers are helpful to keep small cufflinks, sunglasses, watches etc.

Wardrobe hampers

It is important to have a hamper section in a wardrobe. It is essential to keep clothes well organized. It must have two hamper sections, one for keeping laundry clothes and another to keep dry cleaning clothes separate from laundry clothes.

According to most fashion designers and mentors, it is said that, if you dress well for success you will surely achieve success.

A perfect dress for work or at home requires a well-organized wardrobe for the storage of clothes.