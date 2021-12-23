Relieving Neckpain With Massage Chairs, Cold Packs, & More

Do you have a stiff, sore neck and shoulder? If so, you’re not alone. According to the American Chiropractic Association, about 90% of Americans suffer from this problem at some point in their lives. And the pain can be excruciating: One study found that chronic neck and shoulder pain is one of the most common reasons people go to emergency rooms.

Your shoulders and neck are full of muscles that can be strained from carrying heavy bags or slouching in front of a computer. The good news is that there are many treatments available, including hot or cold packs, massage chairs, yoga, and more which can provide relief for your neck and shoulders. Let’s take a look at how these work.

Hot & Cold Packs

These are two of the most common treatments for neck and shoulder pain. Hot packs can help relax tight muscles, while cold packs can help reduce inflammation. You can use either a hot or cold pack on your neck and shoulders, depending on what’s causing your pain.

For example, if your pain is due to muscle spasms, try a hot pack. If your pain is due to inflammation, try a cold pack. But keep in mind that it’s better to use the opposite kind of packs, as using the same type back-to-back will not give you any additional relief.

And finally, another good reason to use hot & cold packs is that they are usually available at your local pharmacy or grocery store, so it’s much easier (and frequently quicker) to get one for quick relief, albeit temporary.

Massage Chairs

Massage chairs can be a great way to reduce neck and shoulder pain. They provide a gentle massage that can help relax tight muscles and improve blood circulation. This, in turn, can help relieve pain and tension.

There are many different massage chairs on the market, so be sure to do your research before purchasing one. Look for a chair with various massage settings, including neck and shoulder massage. For example, we found some great ones at https://www.bestmassagereviews.com/ and learned that some other things you should look for in a massage chair include lumbar support and a heated seat.

It’s also important to identify the type of massage chair you are looking to buy. This might be a great way to get started because many different types, styles, price ranges, and features may require further research before making an informed decision. For example:

-Air Massage Chairs (AC) – Heated Massage Chairs (HC) – Shiatsu Massage Chairs

Research companies that manufacture massage chairs. Typically, each manufacturer will have a website with more detailed product information. However, you can also check out reviews on sites like Amazon to get the “inside scoop” from customers who have previously purchased these products.

Yoga

Yoga is another excellent way to reduce neck and shoulder pain. Yoga poses help stretch and strengthens the muscles in your neck and shoulders, which can help relieve pain.

Many different yoga poses can help with neck and shoulder pain. Some of the best poses for neck and shoulder pain include cobra, bridge pose, warrior 1, forward bend, downward-facing dog, child’s pose, and prayer.

Yoga also provides other benefits such as stress relief, improved flexibility, and better breathing. If you’re interested in trying yoga to help reduce your neck and shoulder pain, be sure to find a specifically tailored class for those with neck and shoulder pain. There are many different types of yoga classes, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find one that is right for you.

If you suffer from chronic neck or shoulder pain, it’s best to consult your doctor first before you start doing yoga. But if your pain isn’t too severe and is due to tight or tense muscles, yoga can be a great way to ease your pain.

Massage & Acupuncture

Massage and acupuncture are other options to reduce neck and shoulder pain. They’re both natural ways to help relieve your pain without taking medication or using drugs that have side effects.

Massage is a great way to relax the muscles in your neck and shoulders. Massage therapists will use various techniques during a massage, such as stretching, kneading, and applying pressure with their hands instead of tools like strainers or rolling pins that massage therapists sometimes use.

As for acupuncture, it’s an ancient Chinese practice that involves inserting needles into the body to help relieve pain. Sometimes they will insert needles at specific points in your neck and shoulders, while other times, they will put the needles in areas that aren’t necessarily related to your neck and shoulders.

One study found that massage shows immediate improvements in range of motion, pain levels, and the neck’s ability. It also reduced muscle tension immediately after one session. Acupuncture can also help reduce your pain level by up to 25 percent. Research shows that acupuncture has long-term benefits for chronic neck and shoulder pain sufferers as well.

Yoga, massage chairs, hot packs, cold packs are just some of the many options available for neck and shoulder pain. If you have neck or shoulder pain, it’s important to find a treatment that works best for you. By choosing one of these methods, you’re on your way to relieving your neck and shoulder pain.

There are many different options available when it comes to reducing neck and shoulder pain, and while all these methods work well in relieving the discomfort of neck and shoulder pain, most experts agree that a combination of treatments is optimal for reduced mobility and increased movement over time.

As always, please consult a doctor before starting any of these treatments.