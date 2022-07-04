The smart home is a concept that has been around for quite some time now just like real online pokies games, but it’s only recently that we have seen the technology become more mainstream and affordable. The first wave of smart homes were mostly focused on security, with systems like Nest learning your habits and then automatically turning off lights or adjusting thermostats when you leave the house. Today, smart homes are becoming much more sophisticated, allowing homeowners to automate their entire home from lighting to appliances to even heating and cooling. In this article, we will take a look at eight of the most exciting technologies in the smart-home space today. Below are some forms of smart home technologies to be excited about.

Voice Control Technology

Voice control technology allows users to simply speak into their phone instead of typing out commands. This can be incredibly useful for those who struggle with dexterity issues such as arthritis or Parkinson’s disease. For example, voice control could allow someone with limited mobility to turn up the heat without having to get up from their couch. There are already several companies offering this type of technology including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Wireless Lighting

Wireless lighting is one of the most exciting developments in smart home tech. It allows you to connect any light bulb to a smartphone app, which makes changing bulbs simple and easy. With wireless lighting, you no longer need to run wires all over your house. You can also use these apps to create scenes where certain lights come on at night while others go off.

Smart Appliances

Smart appliances are appliances that work alongside your smartphone. They can sense when you enter a room and adjust themselves accordingly. For example, if you are cooking dinner, your oven might preheat itself before you walk through the door. These types of devices are still relatively new, but they are gaining popularity. Some developers are even creating "smarter" refrigerators that learn what foods you like and order groceries based on your preferences.