The benefits of expressing appreciation

Appreciation is not about praising, glorifying, or lying. It is simply being honest with the person who matters to you. Appreciation is really important when it comes to preserving and bettering relationships and friendships. Showing appreciation can have many benefits in the work environment and might have different benefits when shown between family members. In all cases, appreciation is simply a human need, I need it and you need it. Apart from feeling full of positive energy and extremely happy when you are appreciated, you know that the person who conveyed your appreciation holds feelings for you such as devotion, attention, love, care, interest, or friendliness. We should feel appreciated for who we are or what we do, what have we accomplished or what are we going to accomplish, our work, our deeds or favors. Lack of appreciation can kill a relationship or decrease work productivity. What matters to us humans, is that we are valued by the ones we care about and by the environment we continue to contribute to. Showing appreciation can be done in various ways and it will certainly deliver various positive feelings. Appreciating someone can be very beneficial as it shows him/her different things about you, among them, are:

You Show That You Care:

Showing that you care for someone will certainly show them that you appreciate their existence as a whole and their contribution to your life. This will let the other person know that they are valued. Showing appreciation is not always saying what the other person is good at, sometimes it’s the little things he/she shares with you or when you pay attention. Yes! Paying attention is practically caring especially when the other person is having a problem, telling you a secret, or being in an unwanted situation. Spending the time to just listen is enough; let alone showing empathy and giving advice. Giving a gift is also a thoughtful way to show someone that you care about them. It can be a small gesture, like a bouquet, or something more significant, like a piece of jewelry. You can get more ideas just by looking at a gift guide like giftexperts.com. Whatever the gift may be, it should be given with care and thoughtfulness. The act of giving a gift shows that you are willing to put some thought into what the other person might like or need. It is a way of showing your affection and appreciation for the other person. When done right, giving a gift can be one of the most memorable and cherished things you can do for another person.

When you show that you care, it delivers a clear message to the other person of how much valuable they are to you. Thus, when you show your appreciation even in the simplest way of telling them they are doing just fine! Will make them think that you care. Therefore, you are a good and worthy friend, college, or partner.

Shows Your True Character:

Since appreciating someone is being honest, it unveils more of your character! You may be having a new friend or college! Showing appreciation will certainly break the ice. Not only that, it will implicitly deliver a clear message that you are an honest person and that you are not selfish. And vice versa, Showing your true character is considered a type of appreciation. You know why! That’s because only your close circle of friends or family knows your true self. When you start revealing your traits and act more naturally or simply being yourself, the other person feels that you are comfortable around them. Thus, they will feel appreciated by you and this will surely better the type of relationship you have with that particular person. Showing appreciation conveys more about your true character, and showing your character delivers the feelings of safety, honesty, and comfort. What else would that person want more!

It Makes The Recipient Feel Good:

Feeling good about yourself or about what you do, will certainly make you reach more success on the personal and the professional level. You will accomplish more as you are given certain positive energy that will last for days if not weeks. Guess what! It does the same for your beloved ones. Showing appreciation to them will make them more productive, happy, and successful. So appreciate them and make them feel good about themselves.

It’s a Basic Human Need:

Appreciation seems to be a basic human need. Have you ever been in a relationship or friendship and you were not appreciated enough or maybe at all? It is frustrating, as it makes you wonder and have questions like; what’s wrong with me! Am I not good enough! …etc. We all need to be appreciated in different ways to continue being proud of ourselves. Make your partner or friend feel proud about himself, it’s what he/she needs to continue being that amazing person to you. This also applies to work environments; If you show enough honest appreciation to your employees or colleagues, it will keep them grateful, motivated, and creative. However, if their efforts are not noticed and unvalued, they will hate every aspect of the job! It’s simple; Appreciate and feel appreciated.