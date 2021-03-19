Cannabidiol is a great natural remedy for many ailments, but have you ever tried CBD oils?

CBD oil is a rising star as an alternative therapy. It’s an appealing option if you’re not looking for pharmaceutical drugs. CBD can reduce pain, anxiety and stimulate hunger.

You can enjoy all its benefits without having to feel the mind-altering effects of THC. Why should you try THC free CBD oils? Read on to learn more about THC, the risks, and the benefits of THC free CBD oils.

What Is THC?

For starters, THC is short for Tetrahydrocannabinol. It is a psychoactive compound found in cannabis that gives high sensations. CBD is also a cannabinoid, but it reduces the psychoactive effects coming from THC.

THC free CBD oils have a longer process of purification and distillation. The extensive process ensures that there are no detectable levels of THC. There are two main types of THC free CBD oils: broad-spectrum and isolate.

Broad-spectrum CBD oils lack THC, but they contain other cannabis compounds. Some of these compounds include flavonoids and terpenes. Isolate CBD oils only contain CBD, meaning there’s no THC or other compounds.

If you want the raw ingredient filled with CBD, consider purchasing CBD crude oil.

Risks of Taking THC

Is THC bad for you? If taken in large doses with consistent intake, then yes, it can be bad for your health.

THC has temporary and long-term side effects. Some temporary effects include memory loss, anxiety, coordination problems, and slower reaction time.

Constant THC intake affects your mental health in the long run. Taking THC can raise the chances of getting symptoms of clinical depression.

Is THC addictive? THC has the effect of making you feel euphoria and happiness for a few hours. Many users tend to use THC to get that feeling back, making it very addictive.

Another reason why you should avoid taking THC is due to certain state laws. In some states, you’re allowed to have CBD products with THC that’s less than 0.3%. However, some state laws declare that THC is illegal.

Benefits of THC Free CBD Oils

Why should you use CBD oils that have no THC? Even without THC, CBD oils produce many unique health benefits. Here are a few benefits to taking THC free CBD oils.

Relieves Inflammation and Pain

Researchers found that CBD has pain-relieving effects. CBD oils can reduce sharp and intense pains plus itchy and cold sensations. It can also reduce chronic pains through your endocannabinoid receptors.

You also have the chance to reduce any inflammatory skin conditions. Some conditions include acne, skin cancer, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and skin cancer. CBD oils reduce the chances of these conditions by preventing the sebaceous gland cells from producing excess sebum.

CBD oils also interact with elements of your skin, making it feel younger and healthier. You can enjoy CBD oil’s anti-itching, anticancer, and anti-aging properties.

Improves Heart Health

CBD carries several benefits for your circulatory system and heart health. It also has the ability to lower your hypertension or high blood pressure.

High blood pressure is a condition linked to the risks of plenty of health conditions. This includes stroke, metabolic syndrome, and heart attack. A small dose of CBD oil can help you through anxiety and stress-inducing situations.

A dose of 600mg can reduce your resting blood pressure, unlike a placebo. Your stroke volume significantly reduces, allowing your heart to pump more efficiently. CBD also acts as a powerful antioxidant, reducing cell death and inflammation.

Promotes Better Sleep

Another great benefit of CBD oils without THC is their ability to promote a good night’s rest. There are about one in three adults who don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis. CDB can increase your need to sleep, prolonging your night rest every day.

CBD oils can improve the symptoms of insomnia and REM sleep behavior disorders. They also have the ability to reduce daytime sleepiness and grogginess.

CBD with THC tends to do the opposite, increasing your fatigue and sleeplessness. CBD alone interacts with your serotonin receptors which regulate your sleep’s key stages. It also influences your emotional regulation and sleep-wake cycle to improve your sleep quality.

Reduces Anxiety and Depression

Mental illnesses can negatively affect your overall well-being and health. CBD oils show promise in treating anxiety and depression. Unlike pharmaceutical drugs, CBD does not have many negative side effects.

Intaking pharmaceutical drugs often cause insomnia, agitation, headaches, and sexual dysfunction. CBD helps with your serotonin. This is a neurotransmitter that helps regulate your social behavior and mood.

Addiction Treatment and Management

Research state that CBD oils have the ability to help people struggling with addictions. Cravings typically occur due to exposure to a certain cue. CBD reduces addictions by reducing your cravings during those cues.

CBD also affects your amygdala, which is a brain area that deals with your addictions. Keep in mind that the treatment can vary depending on your type of addiction.

CBD oils work well with psychostimulant drugs, such as methamphetamine and cocaine. However, CBD showed little impact in minimizing opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Neuroprotection

CBD’s ability to interact with your endocannabinoid system can help with neurological disorders. CBD oils can reduce diseases like Alzheimer’s, ALS, sclerosis, and many more. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of CBD also lessens the risk of such illnesses.

CBD oils also reduce seizure activity with childhood epilepsy disorder, especially in children. You can also prevent cognitive decline and forgetfulness.

However, you need to be careful with the doses, or you may experience adverse effects. Some people may experience fever, convulsions, and fatigue. It’s best to consult your doctors before using CBD oils to help with your conditions.

Go For THC Free CBD Oils

CBD oil is your alternative to treating your conditions and lessen your stress. Consult with your physicians and doctors before trying out THC Free CBD oils.

Do you want to learn more about THC free CBD oils? Check out the rest of our guides to learn more about THC and CBD.