The Best Instruments For Beginners

Music has always been a powerful way for a person to express their inner creativity. We’ve been making music for thousands of years, and in that time we’ve invented and built a huge range of different musical instruments. From harps to pianos to violins to drums, there are a million various ways that we are able to create beautiful music, and for many, the only way to start is by picking up an instrument and practising.

The problem, really, is choosing one that’s right for you. With so many to choose from, it can quickly become a daunting task. The best path to take, then, is to find an instrument that’s easy to learn, and see if it gels with you and what you’re looking for creativity. With that in mind, these are some of the easiest instruments to learn.

1. Bongo Drums

Bongo drums are most commonly associated with fire circles on the beach and under the stars, but they’re actually among the world’s most ancient instruments. They come in a vast range of shapes and sizes, each with unique aesthetics and tones. They’re recommended for most people wanting to learn to keep track of a beat, as that’s exactly what they’re used for.

2. Guitar

Most people have held a guitar at one point or another, and they’re perhaps the most popular instrument in the world, and one of the very easiest to learn. If you’re interested in learning how to play the guitar like a rock legend, it’s a good idea to choose a nylon string one, as the steel string can be quite damaging on the fingers. Guitars are easy to find, easy to learn, and make great beginner instruments.

3. Ukulele

If you find that a guitar isn’t quite your thing – maybe it’s too large – the next best choice is the ukulele. They’re much smaller and usually only consist of four strings in total, and you can find them in three different sizes. Because playing the ukulele only requires learning a few simple chords, most people find them incredibly easy to play, even beginners.

4. Recorder

There's a reason that the recorder tends to be one of the first instruments taught in school. At its core, it couldn't be more basic: it's a funnel that has special cuts on the top that the player can use to manipulate the air running through it. Perhaps even older than bongo drums, recorders represent some of the earliest forms of music in recorded history and have been a part of most of the cultures on earth. They couldn't be more straightforward to learn and are a great choice if you're entering into the world of music for the very first time.

5. Keyboard

The keyboard is based on the piano, although it tends to be far easier to learn. They can be bought with a range of pre-set musical settings, they’re portable, and they can produce almost the same amount of music as even the most expensive piano on the market.