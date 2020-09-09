The Best Mobile Games to Play with Your Loved Ones in 2020

Whether you’re staying virtually connected or hanging out together and reveling in games with your loved ones, online gaming is a boatload of fun. Aside from playing roulette online for real money, there’s a myriad of amazing multiplayer games to keep you and your family or friends glued to your screens, provided there’s a stable internet connection. With that being said, here’s a breakdown of the top online multi-user mobile games that you can enjoy on your iOS or Android-powered tablet and smartphone.

1. PUBG

As an acronym for Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, PUBG entails up to 100 players being dropped into a map, sporadically as different spawn points. And, the last player standing is the champion. It’s one of the most exhilarating mobile games to play if you delight in shooters. Simply add your loved ones to PUBG’s friend’s list or invite them to play, and you’re good to go. Moreover, it’s 100% free.

2. Hearthstone

It encompasses collecting and paying cards against your competitors in the game. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, Hearthstone is free to play on any mobile platform. And, given that it’s a card-based game, it demands little data to get in on the action. To have some fun with your loved ones, ensure you’ve added each other to the game’s friends’ lists and that you’re both online simultaneously. It’s only then that you can challenge each other to a match. Moreover, with no charges required upfront and countless hours to be engrossed into the gameplay, Hearthstone will have you glued to your screen.

3. Draw Something

It’s strikingly similar to Pictionary and is equally as exhilarating. Accommodating a maximum of 4 players, start by adding your friends to the app and kick-off a match. You can take turns in receiving the instantly generated on-screen prompt then attempt to draw it while your loved ones attempt to guess what you’re drawing.

4. Cluedo

You and your friends/family play the role of characters invited into a mysterious mansion. But to your horror, the host of the house has been killed. And, in an interesting turn of events, one of the guests is suspected to be the killer. Cluedo is a tried and true game that the developers aim to bring out at game nights. Accessible for free, on Android and iOS-powered game nights, you can get in on the action without the need to put away the board game.

5. Ticket to Ride

It’s the go-to option for a multitude of game nights whereby players take turns as their attempt to achieve their goals by building the best sprawl of train lines. The challenge comes in when it’s time to build a line from New York to Las Vegas and your competitors have already occupied the train line space. So, players will need to infuse strategy into every move they make. The port to mobile keeps the board game spirit alive without the need to set up each time you and loved ones want to enjoy a few exhilarating gameplay sessions. While it may be costlier than other options, the entertainment it brings for hours on end makes it a worthwhile investment for board game enthusiasts.

6. Uno

It’s the perfect party game to unwind with friends and family. It’s thrilling, packed with twists and turns, easy to grasp, and more importantly, free to play. If you’ve never tried out Uno, then remember, the endgame is to play all your cards. While there are a few rules and your loved ones may have some that they adhere to, this mobile game never becomes overly complicated. But, don’t take it personally if you’re dealt a ‘draw four’ card. Uno allows up to 4 players, simultaneously.

7. Mario Kart

It was one of the classic car racing games that’s exclusive to Nintendo consoles, thus limiting anyone without these consoles. So, the transition to mobile makes Mario Kart more accessible to a broader customer base. To get in on the action with your loved ones, you just need to be near each other and have the GPS on your playing devices turned on. In turn, you’ll see each other and can begin competing. Furthermore, Mario Kart can accommodate up to 7 players at a go.

8. Words with Friends

It’s a renowned multi-user mobile game that’s similar to Scrabble Simply add your friends or family in the app and start playing.

To Sum It Up

With the advent of technology, mobile gaming is soaring in popularity. These are just a handful of the array of mobile games that exist. So, fire up your iOS or Android device, ensure you have a stable internet connection and you’re good to go.