The Different Types of IVF, Explained

According to a new WHO research released today, infertility affects a large number of people. Approximately 1 in 6 adults worldwide, or 17.5% of the adult population.

Couples turn to fertility treatments to help conceive a healthy baby. If you’re struggling with infertility and thinking of IVF, you’re not alone.

There are different types of IVF available. Your health, insurance coverage and financial situation can impact which option is best for you. While there are choices, it’s important to understand the risks and how to mitigate them.

Read on for an in-depth guide to the types of IVF options on the market and how patients can best prepare.

Conventional IVF

The conventional IVF is the traditional method, involving the stimulation of a woman’s ovaries to produce many eggs. These eggs are then collected and fertilized with sperm in a laboratory setting. After fertilization occurs, the resulting embryos are closely monitored before being transferred back into the woman’s uterus.

Mini IVF

Mini IVF, also known as minimal stimulation IVF or micro IVF, is a milder approach to different IVF procedures. In this method, lower doses of fertility drugs are administered to encourage the development of fewer but high-quality eggs. It is an attractive option for those concerned about the potential risks and side effects associated with high doses of medications.

Natural Cycle IVF

It involves the collection of one naturally occurring egg in a woman’s menstrual cycle. No fertility drugs are used to stimulate egg production, making it an option for those who wish to avoid medication. Instead, specialists use a patient’s body to determine the ideal time to extract eggs and develop embryos.

Embryo Adoption

Embryo adoption is an IVF process where couples unable to conceive donate unused embryos to other hopeful parents. These embryos are then implanted in the recipient’s uterus to achieve pregnancy.

Embryo adoption is an IVF process where couples unable to conceive donate unused embryos to other hopeful parents. These embryos are then implanted in the recipient's uterus to achieve pregnancy.

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

It is a procedure that is typically used to treat a variety of male infertility issues. During this procedure, a single sperm is injected directly into the center of an egg under a microscope. The single sperm is then used to fertilize the egg in the laboratory.

This technique has higher success rates with older eggs that may have a shallow zona pellucida. Also, it helps to lessen the risk of embryo adoption in cases when IVF has a low success rate.

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

PGD enables the screening of embryos for genetic abnormalities before implantation. This procedure is often recommended for couples with a family history of genetic disorders.

The goal of this procedure is to identify embryos that have a high risk of inheriting such diseases. Embryos are usually created using IVF and after the embryos have grown for several days, one or two cells are completely removed from the embryo. These cells are then tested for genetic abnormalities, allowing only embryos without abnormalities to be implanted in the mother’s womb.

Learning More About the Different Types of IVF

Overall, IVF is a complex and personal journey. With knowledge and the right care team, individuals can make an informed decision about which of the types of IVF is best for them. Speak with your healthcare provider to determine which treatment will give you the best chance of success.

